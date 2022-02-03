Dawn Logo

Interior minister rules out presidential system, state of emergency

Iftikhar A. KhanPublished February 3, 2022 - Updated February 3, 2022 08:45am
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — PID
ISLAMABAD: Joining the chorus of senior officials trying to dispel this impression, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has categorically rejected the perception that plans are afoot to introduce the presidential system or impose a state of emergency in the country.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, he termed all such talk “nothing more than rumours”. Boasting that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had never faced a legislative defeat in the three-and-a-half years it had been in power, he laid down the gauntlet for the opposition.

“If anyone is interested in bringing a no-confidence motion against the PM, they can go for it. It is up to the opposition to garner the support of members in sufficient number,” he said.

Saying that the government was not afraid of the long march on the capital, he criticised Maulana Fazlur Rehman for equating PM Imran Khan with former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani. “PM Khan is the only person who is raising a voice on the humanitarian tragedy of Afgh­anistan. He accepted the label of ‘Taliban Khan’ but always opposed drone attacks,” he remarked.

About the law and order situation, he said letters had been issued to the chief secretaries and police to remain alert amid a rise in the number of terror threats.

When asked about the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s claim of having carried out over 40 attacks across Pakistan this year, he said two TTP terrorists had recently been neutralised in Islamabad.

He said no talks were under way with the banned group at present as it was impossible for an elected government to accept TTP’s demands.

Answering questions about the transfer of FIA officials dealing with money laundering and sugar scam cases in Lahore, the minister said the FIA director general had the power to reshuffle officials. “Only the Prime Minister Office can reverse these transfers,” he said, in response to a question that certain ministers were opposing these transfers.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2022

