War of words between PTI lawmaker, PM’s aide intensifies

TAXILA: Differences have emerged in the leadership of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Attock chapter after Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and MNA retired Maj Tahir Sadiq got embroiled in a war of words over inauguration of a road project near Hassanabdal.

Funds worth Rs144.827 million were provided by the Punjab government for the construction of the 12-kilometre-long Hassar-Katarian road which would facilitate over one million population of 12 villages.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the project was performed by Malik Amin Aslam on Friday and then the same project was inaugurated by District Coordination Committee Chairman MNA retired Major Tahir Sadiq on Monday.

Both the leaders organised separate public meetings which were attended by supporters of the respective groups.

Inauguration of road project near Hassanabdal becomes bone of contention

When Mr Aslam arrived to perform the groundbreaking, supporters of Mr Sadiq intervened and tried to disturb the event. However, this was foiled by the police.

Speaking at the gathering of his supporters on Monday, Mr Sadiq urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to initiate accountability from within the party and of people who had gathered around him.

Referring to the prime minister’s aide on climate change, he said Imran Khan should take stock of the alleged corruption in the billion tree tsunami project.

He expressed displeasure over the inauguration of the road project two days ago by Mr Aslam, saying the project was sanctioned with his personal efforts by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

He urged the prime minister to get rid of what he said incompetent and incapable ministers from Attock who were working against the manifesto of the PTI. He said a group of unelected people, who have surrounded the prime minister, did not want change.

Mr Sadiq also said he had decades-long affiliation with the PML-Q but joined the PTI on the slogan of change but found nothing new in “Naya Pakistan”.

“If the government makes decisions against the public interest, we will be forced to stand up and do what we should not want to do.”

When contacted, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam rejected the allegations levelled against him by his party MNA.

He said: “All the allegations are absolutely baseless and false. The development funds were sanctioned because of the PTI and the prime minister and we had a public meeting to thank him on behalf of the people of Attock.”

He said he organised the public meeting as a token of thanks to the prime minister and the chief minister. A plaque installed at the site does not mention my name but states “Thank you Mr Prime Minister,” he added.

Responding to a question, he said funds for the execution of the project was approved by the chief minister during his visit with the prime minister to Attock on Nov 5, 2021, and it has nothing to do with the MNA’s grant.

Mr Aslam also termed the language used by Mr Sadiq against the norms of the party as well as culture of the area. He expressed his disappointment over Mr Sadiq’s diatribe against the party, its leadership and policies.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2022