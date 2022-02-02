Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 02, 2022

US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks

ReutersPublished February 2, 2022 - Updated February 2, 2022 11:46am
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin responds to questions during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on "Ending the US Military Mission in Afghanistan" in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, US, September 29, 2021. — Reuters/File
The United States said it is sending fighter jets to assist the United Arab Emirates following missile attacks on the Gulf state launched by Yemen's Houthi movement, including a foiled attack aimed at a base hosting US forces.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin also told Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a telephone call on Tuesday that Washington would send the guided-missile destroyer the USS Cole to partner with the UAE navy ahead of a port call in Abu Dhabi.

"The secretary also informed the crown prince of his decision to deploy fifth generation fighter aircraft to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the United States stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner," the US Defence Department said in a release.

The UAE on Monday intercepted a missile during a visit by Israel's president, the third such attack in two weeks claimed by the Iran-aligned group that is battling a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE.

A week earlier, the US military said it had fired multiple Patriot missile interceptors at two inbound missiles which the Houthis said they fired at the UAE's al-Dhafra airbase.

The Emirati envoy to the United Nations last week said the UAE may upgrade its defensive capabilities and was in discussions with the United States.

The United States would continue providing early warning intelligence and collaborate on air defence, Austin told Sheikh Mohammed, the UAE's de facto ruler.

The attacks on the UAE, the region's commercial and tourism hub, are an escalation in the Yemen war, in which the Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa.

Furrukh
Feb 02, 2022 11:53am
UAE were supposed to get the planes and not the deployments, correct?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 02, 2022 12:02pm
US is self imposing itself. Not required. UAE still won't buy your F35s.
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Feb 02, 2022 12:09pm
And the game starts all over again
Reply Recommend 0

