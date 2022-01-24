Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM's adviser on accountability and interior

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar said on Monday that he had resigned from his post, adding that he would still remain associated with the PTI.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Akbar said that he had tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under the leadership of PM Imran as per the PTI’s manifesto. I will remain associated with the party and keep contributing as a member of the legal fraternity," he said.

Akbar — former deputy prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) — was appointed as the special assistant to the prime minister on accountability in August 2018.

This was reportedly the first time a prime minister had appointed a special assistant on accountability and was in line with PTI government's promise to strengthen the check and balance system in the country.

In July 2020, Akbar was appointed as an adviser to the prime minister with the same portfolio.

He is also the founder, legal director and a trustee of the Foundation for Fundamental Rights, an organisation that works "towards the advancement, protection and enforcement of fundamental human rights".

More to follow