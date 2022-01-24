Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 24, 2022

Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM's adviser on accountability and interior

Dawn.comPublished January 24, 2022 - Updated January 24, 2022 03:28pm
This file photo shows Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar. — APP/File
This file photo shows Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar. — APP/File

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar said on Monday that he had resigned from his post, adding that he would still remain associated with the PTI.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Akbar said that he had tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under the leadership of PM Imran as per the PTI’s manifesto. I will remain associated with the party and keep contributing as a member of the legal fraternity," he said.

Akbar — former deputy prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) — was appointed as the special assistant to the prime minister on accountability in August 2018.

This was reportedly the first time a prime minister had appointed a special assistant on accountability and was in line with PTI government's promise to strengthen the check and balance system in the country.

In July 2020, Akbar was appointed as an adviser to the prime minister with the same portfolio.

He is also the founder, legal director and a trustee of the Foundation for Fundamental Rights, an organisation that works "towards the advancement, protection and enforcement of fundamental human rights".

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

24 Jan, 2022

Anti-extremism policy

HAD there been more far-sighted policymaking on the part of the state and an understanding of how religious ...
Government’s silence
Updated 24 Jan, 2022

Government’s silence

A MAJOR trial is underway in London during which Pakistan has repeatedly been mentioned as the place where payment...
24 Jan, 2022

Cutting mangroves

FOR Karachi, the mangrove cover along its coastline is a thin line of defence against potential oceanic and climatic...
Yemen atrocity
Updated 23 Jan, 2022

Yemen atrocity

The sooner this war is ended, the better, to halt the suffering of Yemen's people and ensure security of all regional states.
23 Jan, 2022

Regressive taxation

THE FBR appears to have kicked up a new and unnecessary controversy by serving notices on currency dealers to ...
23 Jan, 2022

Medico-legal flaws

ON Friday, a 13-page verdict authored by Justice Ali Zia Bajwa of the Lahore High Court revealed a shocking fact...