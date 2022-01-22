Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 22, 2022

Convicted murderer at Karachi jail tops HSC exams, wins Rs1m scholarship from ICAP

ReutersPublished January 22, 2022 - Updated January 22, 2022 03:20pm
Inmate Syed Naeem Shah, 35, who serves life term and has been offered a scholarship by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan after he topped in intermediate exams, speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Central Prison, Karachi, January 18. — Reuters
An inmate serving a life sentence for murder in Central Jail Karachi has won a scholarship for further study after taking one of the highest scores in the higher secondary school (HSC) exams last year.

Syed Naeem Shah, 35, scored the highest in the exams among private candidates — that is, among non-traditional students — last year in Karachi, winning a scholarship for further studies from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).

"What I have achieved while languishing in jail is not possible if one does not have conviction," Shah told Reuters.

The Karachi penitentiary is notorious for being overcrowded, holding nearly 6,000 inmates in space meant for 2,400. In fact, all prisons across the country are at 130 per cent of capacity and are poorly ventilated, with insufficient beds and limited access to medicines, safe water and bathing facilities, according to Amnesty International.

Speaking in a classroom inside the prison grounds, Shah said he enjoyed school as a child but that his family could not afford to continue his education. In jail, older inmates who were also taking classes motivated him and helped him prepare for exams.

Shah is one of 1,200 inmates studying in Central Jail Karachi, but his success is unparalleled, said Saeed Soomro, deputy superintendent of the prison.

“His results are [also] tantamount to our success," Soomro said, in giving him the opportunity to study and providing him with books and materials.

Shah was sentenced to life — 25 years — in 2018 for the shooting and killing of another man in a personal disagreement in 2010. Years spent as a prisoner on trial, plus time off for academic achievements, good behaviour and blood donations, leaves him with about six years to serve.

Shah still has to pass an entrance exam to formally take up the scholarship, an ICAP official said, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

The scholarships, of Rs1,000,000, are offered to students earning the top four scores in intermediate exams, regardless of whether "they are in jail or outside", the ICAP official said.

"I feel it will be very difficult for me to pursue this scholarship from prison," Shah said, given the technical and specialised subjects he will be pursuing.

Even before his exam success, Shah said he had filed an appeal against his conviction that is pending in the high court.

"I appeal to the president of Pakistan, prime minister and chief executive of Sindh province to consider my case for remission."

Comments (7)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 22, 2022 03:22pm
Well done, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Strange
Jan 22, 2022 03:39pm
Once you lock children with books then see the wonders they do, let them loose and they will make you bow your head in shame!
Reply Recommend 0
MAK
Jan 22, 2022 03:46pm
Great achievment indeed from an inmate of Pakistani jails, needs full support so that he can achieve his full potential but will any one in power will help
Reply Recommend 0
Naseem Ahmad
Jan 22, 2022 03:48pm
"I appeal to the president of Pakistan, prime minister and chief executive of Sindh province to consider my case for remission." I feel he is a deserving case for consideration by competent authorities.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 22, 2022 03:55pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Jan 22, 2022 03:58pm
This reflects amazingly good for the jail authorities having facilitated in this despite poor living conditions.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jan 22, 2022 03:59pm
he should serve out the rest of his sentence, academic ability is no reason to forgive a murder.
Reply Recommend 0

