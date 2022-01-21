Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 21, 2022

Israel's attorney general orders probe into police spyware allegations

ReutersPublished January 21, 2022 - Updated January 21, 2022 04:00pm
A woman uses her iPhone in front of the building housing the Israeli NSO group, in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. — AFP/File
A woman uses her iPhone in front of the building housing the Israeli NSO group, in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. — AFP/File

Israel's attorney general has ordered an investigation into police surveillance tactics amid reports that law enforcement improperly used a disputed hacking tool.

A report by the Calcalist financial daily describing misuse by police of the Pegasus spyware made by Israel's NSO Group — a company now on a US government blacklist — has already spurred parliament to seek an explanation from police officials.

In a letter to the police commissioner made public, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said an initial examination into the matter did not turn up evidence of systemic misuse of surveillance technologies.

He said it was a challenge, however, to track down specific cases described in the media due to the lack of identifying information.

Calcalist, without citing sources, reported that police used Pegasus against targets including anti-government protest leaders, sometimes without the required court warrants.

“It is difficult to overstate the seriousness of the alleged violation of fundamental rights,” Mandelblit said.

Also read: US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware

The report added a new domestic angle to global pressure on Israel following allegations that Pegasus has been abused by some foreign client governments to spy on human rights activists, journalists and politicians.

Mandelblit said he had formed a team led by his deputy to investigate the issue “in a systematic and thorough manner”.

Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai said on Thursday police were carrying out an internal investigation that so far had not uncovered any misuse.

“If it turns out there were specific cases that deviated from procedures, we will act to improve and to fix, with complete transparency and cooperation with all groups,” he said.

NSO has said it could not confirm or deny any existing or potential customers. It says it does not operate the system once sold to its governmental customers nor is it involved in any way in the system's operation.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 21, 2022 04:04pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

21 Jan, 2022

Emergency rumours

ISLAMABAD is once again in the grip of rumours. The latest issue finding traction revolves around a mysterious...
TTP attack
Updated 21 Jan, 2022

TTP attack

MONDAY night’s assault on a police party in Islamabad, which left one cop dead and two injured, marks a ...
21 Jan, 2022

Murree suspensions

ON Wednesday, the Met Office issued a red alert for more heavy snowfall in Murree over the coming weekend, and...
20 Jan, 2022

Too great a divide

THE government’s offer of talks to the opposition on electoral and judicial reforms is a welcome development in a...
Military inductees
Updated 20 Jan, 2022

Military inductees

Giving preference to military personnel for appointments in civilian roles is exposing them to unnecessary controversy.
20 Jan, 2022

Suu Kyi charges

MYANMAR’S ruling junta seems determined to spin a complicated legal web around Aung San Suu Kyi to ensure that the...