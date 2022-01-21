Dawn Logo

PM Imran blasts PML-N for ‘using unfair tactics’ to influence courts

Syed Irfan RazaPublished January 21, 2022 - Updated January 21, 2022 08:49am
A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan. — APP
A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lashed out at the main opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for what he called “using unfair tactics” to influence courts.

Talking to a group of his spokespersons, he urged them to vehemently counter “controversies” being created by opposition leaders, especially in media.

While referring to the affidavit case of former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim, the prime minister said the PML-N generated the controversy of the affidavit to pressurise the court which was hearing the case of its leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

A participant of the meeting, while talking to Dawn, quoted the prime minister as saying: “They [PML-N leaders] are mafias and they always influence courts when they feel that they are about to decide their cases.”

Asks his spokespersons to counter ‘controversies’ created by opposition

He said the court has exposed the controversy hatched by the PML-N leaders by exposing that the affidavit of Mr Shamim was prepared in the office of PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Later, while chairing a meeting on projects under the Ravi Urban Development and the Central Business District, PM Khan said these projects would substantially reduce the pollution level by featuring green spaces, waste management, clean energy sources and eco-friendly international best practices.

Reviewing progress on the projects, he emphasised that they are very important for the country, particularly Lahore.

He said the government has no self-interest, rather it is working for the welfare of the citizens of Lahore.

The prime minister said that the incumbent government has vitalised dead capital to earn revenues and had initiated landmark construction projects that no previous government had planned over the past two decades.

He said disciplinary actions would be taken against officials who fail in completing these projects on time. He directed the Punjab government to actively pursue legal cases pending against these projects.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed that green spaces had been reserved in all projects and clean technologies would be used to ensure eco-friendly construction.

It was informed that seven international groups have participated in establishment of a waste treatment plant in the Ravi Urban Development project and agreements had been finalised with international organisations, including UN-Habitat to comply with international green standards.

The meeting was also briefed on the components of Ravi Urban Development Authority projects to be considered for inclusion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

It was informed that 1500 kanals Chaharbagh Residential project has been launched with 3,000 apartments and 1,000 low-cost apartments for which 17,500 applications have been received and that balloting would be held next month.

Regarding the Central Business District projects, the meeting was informed that revenues amounting to Rs15 billion were expected from the sale of seven mixed used plots. It was informed that levelling and excavation work was started in Walton.

The meeting was attended by Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman retired Lt Gen Anwar Ali Haider and some senior officials.

Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, the chief secretary of Punjab and other senior provincial government officials joined the meeting via video link.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2022

