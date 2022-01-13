National Assembly votes on controversial 'mini-budget'

The National Assembly is currently voting on the controversial Finance (Supplementary) Bill, generally known as the "mini-budget".

The approval of the finance supplementary bill seeking to amend certain laws related to taxes and duties and the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021, both tabled on Dec 30, is necessary to ensure that Pakistan’s sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility gets cleared by the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board.

The session resumed under the chairmanship of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi are also in attendance.

PM Imran was welcomed by loud sloganeering from the the opposition benches as treasury lawmakers thumped their desks to drown them out.

As the session began, PPP's Shazia Marri moved a motion recommending that the finance bill be circulated for public opinion under Rule 124 of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly so that it could be demonstrated how "anti-people" it was.

However, the motion was opposed by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.

The opposition lawmakers also called for the House to debate the recommendations put forth by the Senate. PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal said that the recommendations put forth by the Senate regarding the mini-budget had not been discussed and called it an insult to the upper house of Parliament.

Voting also took place on several amendments moved by the opposition to the finance bill that were subsequently rejected through a voice vote.

The opposition demanded that a physical count be conducted for some of the amendments tabled by the opposition, including those by Mohsin Dawar and PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. However, the NA speaker refused under Rule 29 of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly.

A physical count was later conducted on the amendments moved by PPP's Shazia Marri, with 168 lawmakers in favour of it and 150 against it.

During the session, Abbasi questioned why it was necessary for the government to introduce a mini-budget and said that such a massive tax burden had never before been presented in the country's history.

"It has been six months since you passed the finance bill. Have your revenues declines or expenses increased since then?" he asked. He also questioned why the people were being burdened with additional taxes of Rs350 billion.

Amendments to the finance bill were also moved by MQM MNA Kishwar Zahra, to which the finance minister replied that most of the demands had been accommodated. In response, the MQM MNA thanked the premier and the foreign minister and withdrew the amendments.

PTI allies voice opposition over new taxes

On Tuesday, the NA had formally began a general debate on the mini-budget which saw the coalition partners in the ruling alliance under the PTI joining their voices with the opposition over possible implications of the new taxation measures which, according to them, would bring more economic miseries for the people of the country.

Taking part in the debate which was formally opened by Opposition Leader and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, the members belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), the allies of the ruling PTI, complained that they were not consulted before introducing the mini-budget and asked the government to withdraw taxes on daily use items.

In addition, Shehbaz and Bilawal both castigated the government for its economic policies and said that it was burdening the common man through the taxes that would be introduced under the mini-budget.

Article 73 of the Constitution deals with the “procedure with respect to money bills”, which are only required to be passed by the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.

However, Article 73(1) states: “Notwithstanding anything contained in Article 70, a money bill shall originate in the National Assembly, provided that simultaneously when a money bill, including the finance bill containing the annual budget statement, is presented in the National Assembly, a copy thereof shall be transmitted to the Senate which may, within fourteen days, make recommendations thereon to the National Assembly.”

These recommendations, however, are not binding for the National Assembly and it can approve a money bill even without considering it.

Initially, the government had a plan to get the bill passed from parliament before the Jan 12 meeting of the IMF. However, it later emerged that the Fund had accepted Pakistan’s request to postpone the review of its $6bn loan programme which is now expected to take place either on Jan 28 or 31.

The NA speaker had declared on Dec 30 that the finance bill would not be referred to the standing committee and it would be debated in the house, whereas he sent the bill seeking to provide “operational and financial autonomy” to the State Bank of Pakistan to the house committee concerned for a report.

