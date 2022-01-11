Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 11, 2022

In a first, India allows import of pork products from US

AFPPublished January 11, 2022 - Updated January 11, 2022 11:23am
In this file photo, workers are seen cutting pork at Park Packing — one of Chicago's few remaining slaughterhouses — in Chicago, Illinois. — Reuters
The United States announced on Monday that India would allow imports of US pork and pork products for the first time, welcoming the removal of an old block on US farm trade.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai made the announcement in a statement.

“This new opportunity marks the culmination of nearly two decades of work to gain market access for US pork to India — and it signals positive movement in US-India trade relations,” Vilsack said.

Read more: Elderly Muslim man thrashed, 'forced to eat pork' over accusations of selling beef in India

At the Trade Policy Forum between the United States and India held in New Delhi in November 2021, Tai spoke at the time about the importance of access to the Indian market for American pork.

“We will continue working with the Indian government to ensure that the US pork industry can begin shipping its high-quality products to consumers as soon as possible,” she said.

In 2020, the United States was the world's third-largest pork producer and the world's second-largest exporter, with global sales of pork and pork products valued at $7.7 billion, according to USTR data.

Last year, the United States exported more than $1.6bn worth of agricultural products to India.

Comments (8)
Fastrack
Jan 11, 2022 11:33am
Yes. Exactly.
Reply Recommend 0
JF100
Jan 11, 2022 11:35am
US - India friendsh going strong.
Reply Recommend 0
JF21
Jan 11, 2022 11:37am
Awesome business between India and USA.
Reply Recommend 0
sam
Jan 11, 2022 11:47am
Indians have the choice of food they eat
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Jan 11, 2022 11:59am
Subway with beef is next!
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush singh
Jan 11, 2022 12:03pm
India is doing business deal with US and the world While some countries depends on vaccine donations and IMF loans etc
Reply Recommend 0
Manish Jha
Jan 11, 2022 12:05pm
Very less indian eat pork
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
Jan 11, 2022 12:12pm
Great move.
Reply Recommend 0

