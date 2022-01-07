Plan under way to check inflation, says information minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information and Broad­casting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that a comprehensive plan was under way to control inflation in the country.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that Pakistan’s all economic indicators, including growth rate, were on an upward trajectory despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The growth rate was at four to five per cent as per the projections of different financial departments, he said and foresaw economic stability and massive decline in inflation in the coming months.

He said a National Assembly session had been summoned on January 10 and it was expected that the amended finance bill and a law pertaining to the State Bank of Pakistan would sail through it.

Meanwhile, the minister tweeted on Thursday that the Economic Coordination Committee had approved the import of 1.5 million tonnes of fertiliser from China.

The first ship carrying 50,000 tonnes of fertiliser would arrive on Feb 10, he said, adding that 600,000 tonnes of local fertiliser would also start coming in the market during the current month.

