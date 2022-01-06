Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 06, 2022

'Who had the right to record me?': Maryam demands apology for 'phone tapping'

Dawn.comPublished January 6, 2022 - Updated January 6, 2022 09:07pm
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a press conference in Lahore. –DawnNewsTV
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a press conference in Lahore. –DawnNewsTV

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz demanded an apology on Thursday for her phone being "tapped", as she addressed a reporter's question pertaining to a leaked audio tape in which she and party leader Pervez Rashid used inappropriate language for certain journalists.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Maryam said: "Firstly, an apology should be tendered to me for my phone being tapped. It was my personal and private conversation with Pervez Rasheed sahib. Who had the right to tap my personal conversation?"

She further questioned why was the audio clip given to a certain television channel, and why was it aired.

"Firstly, give answers to these questions and apologise to me as well," she said, without specifying from whom she was demanding the apology.

"I want an answer to [the quesiton] on why did you record the conversation of a citizen of Pakistan, a woman," she remarked, alleging that the clip was given to "government ministers, who gave it to a channel".

The PML-N leader said she was not answerable to anyone regarding her personal conversations, be it with Rashid or anyone else.

When a reporter referred another leaked audiotape — purportedly of a conversation between former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar and an unidentified man regarding PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Maryam's trial — and asked whether recording that conversation was fair, she replied: "I did not record it."

"Nature works in its own ways and things surface," she said, adding the that the former judge's alleged audio clip could not be compared with "my tapes".

Maryam elaborated that the tapes attributed to her contained her personal conversations, devoid of any conspiracies.

"I did not do anything," she again clarified. "It all came from there," without elaborating what she meant by it.

Maryam demands PM's resignation, action over ECP report

Earlier in the press briefing, Maryam demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation and action against him and other members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) over a report compiled by the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that she claimed confirmed that the PTI received funding from foreign nationals and companies, under-reported funds and concealed dozens of its bank accounts.

"The PML-N demands and Pakistan's opposition demands that Imran Khan immediately resigns [as the prime minister] for lying ... taking illegal funds and covering this [act]," she said, further demanding action against the premier and PTI over "misdeclaration, [deliberate] concealment and misstatement".

Moreover, the PML-N vice president said, action should also be taken against four of the PTI's employees named in the ECP's report for receiving funds in their personal accounts.

"There should be an investigation on how much amount was transferred from which company to the [PTI's] accounts and where it was spent," she said, also demanding that "all declared and undeclared accounts of the PTI should be made public."

Maryam called for the formation of a joint investigation team on the matter, demanding that the hearings of the case then be held against Prime Minister Imran on a daily basis, "just like they were held over false allegations against Sharifs".

Lauding the ECP for releasing the report on the matter "despite pressure from the government to not making it public", she said the commission now must punish the prime minister according to the law.

"Now it is the ECP's and judiciary's test, which were very active at the time of the case against Nawaz Sharif," she remarked. "The nation now wants to see what action these institutions that serve justice take against a person against whom such big allegations have been proved."

At the outset of her address, Maryam said the ECP's report contained "shocking" facts and revelations that had "removed the mask" from Prime Minister Imran's face and exposed him to the nation.

"There is no doubt that such allegations have never been levelled, supported by undeniable evidence, against any political party or leader in Pakistan's history," she claimed, slamming that premier for not "addressing these allegations and instead, telling your party to highlight the brand Imran Khan".

Maryam went on to say that the PTI's brand was now defined by "inefficiency, inflation, lying and unemployment".

Sharing the contents of the report, she said according to the State Bank of Pakistan, the PTI had 26 accounts, of which 18 were active.

"Only four of the accounts were declared by the PTI before the Election Commission of Pakistan," she claimed. "You did not just lie [about the accounts], but also tried to sabotage the investigation [into them]."

Reiterating the accusation that the government had tried to pressurise the ECP into not releasing the report, she said, "You challenged the ECP's jurisdiction and used delaying tactics for seven years [to stop the report's release]."

Sharing more details from the report, she continued: "Whatever happened was in Imran Khan's knowledge ... and it happened on his directions."

Criticising the prime minister for now issuing an explanation on the report, she alleged that "part of illegal foreign funds procured by the PTI was spent on toppling an elected government when Imran Khan was seen on containers."

Maryam said Pakistan's law barred parties from being beneficiaries of foreign funding by any company and states that any party doing so be declared a proscribed group.

And, she continued, it was for the "first time that I have seen someone, [namely] Imran Khan, calling naked bribery donation".

Turning her attention to former CJP Nisar, she said: "The nation wants to know why a person who is corrupt to the core was handed the certificate of being sadiq and ameen (honest and righteous)."

"I want to ask Saqib Nisar where does your certificate of sadiq and ameen stand today? I want to ask why was the [control of] the country handed over to a person who robbed, lied and covered his and his friends' sins? Why was the country was left at the mercy of such a person?" she said.

Maryam added, "Imran Khan and the person who gave him the certificate of sadiq and ameen, Saqib Nisar, are responsible for inflation, lawlessness" and other problems faced by the country today.

When asked about Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan, Maryam said he would surely come back but the PML-N would decide the time of his return.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (30)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Haroon Temueri
Jan 06, 2022 08:06pm
She must apologize first all the recordings she has released and provide their names and then she can ask for apology
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Jan 06, 2022 08:08pm
A woman?
Reply Recommend 0
King Boris Johnson IV
Jan 06, 2022 08:09pm
How the turn tables.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawaid
Jan 06, 2022 08:10pm
Now someone is playing women card
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Jan 06, 2022 08:10pm
You started all this bad politics of Video Leaks. Now you can feel that how it is BAD!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Jan 06, 2022 08:11pm
HAHAHAHAH
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Jan 06, 2022 08:12pm
Does this woman not realise that the state (whichever country) has the right to listen in to telephone conversations for the dictation and prevention of crime? As a convict, she really should have no objection to her phone being tapped.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan Malik
Jan 06, 2022 08:12pm
Privacy of every citizen of Pakistan must be protected. If we have to get the IT business of the world then such incidents should not occur.
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Jan 06, 2022 08:14pm
That recording practice has been the brainchild of PMLN.
Reply Recommend 0
Mudas
Jan 06, 2022 08:21pm
Recording is of your own king's rule madam, answer lies with you. Was it ok releasing Justices videos to black mail them to get your own verdicts?
Reply Recommend 0
frkh
Jan 06, 2022 08:23pm
Taste of her own medicine
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Jan 06, 2022 08:23pm
Funny statements, as if she is a local house wife and not a politician. Miss quit Politics and take care of your family.
Reply Recommend 0
Tarar
Jan 06, 2022 08:23pm
Woman card. Privacy card. The videos this woman released were okay?
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Jan 06, 2022 08:25pm
Such an innocent women
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Jan 06, 2022 08:26pm
Khan is no match against seasoned politicians
Reply Recommend 0
Naseer
Jan 06, 2022 08:30pm
@Hasan Malik, my foot with privacy. Corrupt politicians deserve no clemency as they belong to prison where they can't hurt no one. Instead of asking who recorded her, she needs to answer bigger questions. She has the audacity of hurling such a narrative.
Reply Recommend 0
Inayat Khan
Jan 06, 2022 08:31pm
Disgusting, who is talking? Vulture dynasties need to be wiped out in toto, from A to Z. Pathetic.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Jan 06, 2022 08:31pm
People defending the tapping in comments are low life citizens of the planet and online trolls. Do the followers of PTI understand that no IT company will ever outsource anything to Pakistan as India, Vietnam and other countries will always provide such examples that every phone is tapped in Pakistan and Security agencies can release any call at will?. This fascist regime don't understand the long term consequences of such dramas.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Jan 06, 2022 08:32pm
You have very proudly been releasing audios / videos of others. A seasoned liar and mafia lord, you sure are..
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Jan 06, 2022 08:32pm
What right did you have to cut and paste the ex chief justice voice. What right do you have to ask.
Reply Recommend 0
JohnJaaniJanardhan
Jan 06, 2022 08:32pm
Liar liar pants on fire
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria Part II
Jan 06, 2022 08:33pm
Same person who gave u the right to chat absurdity.
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Jan 06, 2022 08:33pm
@Delta 1, your knowledge about laws is really poor. State doesn't have authority to tap anyone's conversanless unless there is a court approval.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Jan 06, 2022 08:33pm
Nobody should cover her press conferences till she apologises.
Reply Recommend 0
Ammar Bilgrami
Jan 06, 2022 08:35pm
First madam you are a public representative not a private individual. If you are doing shady and nefarious things of bribing or using other media outlets for disinformation you need to be called out. Spare us with the women card.
Reply Recommend 0
saksci
Jan 06, 2022 08:36pm
@Delta 1, She mean THEIF !!
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Jan 06, 2022 08:38pm
PMLN is a trendsetter for such ugly things. Now she is trapped in her own wrongdoings.
Reply Recommend 0
Candle Man
Jan 06, 2022 08:39pm
@Hasan Malik, but this is a Virus that the IT industry is fixing
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Jan 06, 2022 08:40pm
An arrogant, foolish and liar woman who thinks she own whole Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor
Jan 06, 2022 08:44pm
Zuabair Umar had a similar complaint . Why did someone tape him during the act
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Report on PTI funds
06 Jan 2022

Report on PTI funds

THE report compiled by the Election Commission of Pakistan’s scrutiny committee on the ruling PTI’s funding has...
06 Jan 2022

Online ‘auction’

FOR scores of Muslim women in India, the new year once again brought home the bone-chilling realisation that they ...
Another leaked audio
Updated 06 Jan 2022

Another leaked audio

Phone-tapping is illegal to the extent that it infringes upon individuals’ rights to privacy, free expression, liberty and life.
LG bill controversy
Updated 05 Jan 2022

LG bill controversy

The PPP should not be stubborn and should incorporate the valid suggestions of the opposition in the new law.
05 Jan 2022

Entrenched inflation

THE trend has caught on. That’s exactly what the new CPI inflation numbers, the broadest measure of what people ...
Shooting the messenger?
Updated 05 Jan 2022

Shooting the messenger?

Media organisations have rightly expressed concern over the order issued by the high court in the contempt case.