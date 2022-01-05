Rule of law must for good governance, says CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has said that the rule of law is a weapon to ensure good governance in the country.

The CJP was speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony organised by the outgoing body of the Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) in connection with the proposed construction of Lawyers Complex here on Tuesday.

Islamabad Bar Council (IBC), the regulator of the lawyers practicing in the federal capital, ‘boycotted’ the ceremony by terming it a political stunt of the IBA’s elected members whose term is going to end on Jan 8.

The number of participants in the ceremony was low as the IBC distanced itself from the function and also because of the harsh weather in the city.

Although the event was organised in the cafeteria of the Islamabad High Court, not a single judge of the IHC or its subordinate judiciary attended the ceremony.

CJP Gulzar said that “rule of law is integral part of the governance”, adding that “this is not a human being or weapon, but the rule of law that ensures good governance in any society”.

He congratulated the lawyers over construction of projects like judicial complex and lawyers complex, saying that due to such initiatives they are celebrating the thanksgiving day.

He said that it was his first visit to the IHC as he had never been there in the past.

The CJP welcomed the construction of the complex and expressed the hope that after its completion the lawyers would have good environment to practice law.

CJP Gulzar said that he felt comfortable with lawyers. “I feel good while being among the legal fraternity. I never discriminate between lawyers and judges.

“The only difference between lawyers and judges is that they sit opposite sides of the bench,” he said, adding that “basically, I am a lawyer”.

According to the CJP, the nature of a lawyer’s job is not easy. He said he was aware of the lawyers’ issues and would like to play his role in resolving them.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2022