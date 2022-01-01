Case registered in gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin in Lahore

Lahore police on Saturday registered a case against unidentified men over a gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin the previous night.

The provincial lawmaker was injured in the attack in Lahore's Salamat Mohalla on Mohni Road on Friday. Lahore police operations wing spokesperson had said in a statement that two unidentified men on a motorcycle had opened fire on Yasin, following which he was taken to Mayo Hospital.

PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazeer had later told Dawn.com that Yasin was visiting a PML-N worker Mian Ikram Kami's house to attend a meeting of party workers. Two unidentified men had opened fire on him outside Kami's residence as a result of which Yasin sustained wounds in the abdomen and one of his legs, Nazeer added.

Later, Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar Qureshi had said Yasin was under treatment but that his condition was out of danger.

The first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered today on the MPA's complaint at Data Darbar police station under Sections 34 (common intention) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR said Yasin was visiting Kami's along with another person. The three were talking outside Kami's residence when two unidentified individuals approached them on a motorcycle, mounted off and fired at Yasin with intent to kill.

The FIR added that the MPA's friends rushed him to Mayo Hospital for treatment. Yasin requested for action to be taken against the culprits and said they were around 20 to 25 years of age, adding that he would be able to identify them if they were presented before him.

PML-N leaders pay Yasin a visit

Qureshi told Dawn.com that Yasin was operated on and moved to the hospital's Surgical Tower's intensive care unit. He said the bullet that hit Yasin in the abdomen had not affected any organs but the MPA did suffer a bone fracture of the hip, which was subsequently operated on.

"Bilal Yasin has been restricted from eating and drinking but he is talking. His condition is out of danger," the doctor said.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq visited the MPA at the hospital. He said Yasin was a "man of the people" and the attack on him was regrettable.

Sadiq questioned why the culprits were still not caught despite CCTV cameras installed in the city. "The administration should have traced the culprits overnight," he said.

The PML-N leader said it would have to be checked whether the cameras were even functioning or not, reiterating his question about how the culprits had managed to evade safe city cameras.

"Such an attack on any citizen is inappropriate," Sadiq said.

PML-N MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain and MPA Pir Ashraf Rasool also visited Yasin at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Yasin said he was unaware of the identities of his assailant and that at the time of the attack he was going around his constituency as he routinely did.