December 30, 2021

At least 3 killed, 13 injured in blast on Quetta's Jinnah Road

Ghalib NihadPublished December 30, 2021 - Updated December 30, 2021 10:41pm

At least three persons were killed and 13 others were injured in a blast near Science College on Quetta's Jinnah Road on Thursday night, Quetta Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Javed Akhtar said.

He said the provision of immediate and proper treatment to the injured was being ensured.

The nature of the blast is not yet known.

Soon after the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the incident, terming it an "act of terrorism".

In a statement, Bizenjo said he was saddened by the loss of lives in the "act of terrorism", and that those targeting innocent citizens deserved strict punishment.

He expressed dissatisfaction over security arrangements in Quetta.

The chief minister also sought a report on the incident and security arrangements in the city from the Balochistan inspector general of police.

"It is the responsibility of police and security agencies to protect the lives and properties of people. Citizens cannot be left at the mercy of terrorists," he said.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

