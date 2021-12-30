Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 30, 2021

Hindu religious leader arrested in India for insulting Mahatma Gandhi

APPublished December 30, 2021 - Updated December 30, 2021 12:40pm
A photo of Kalicharan Maharaj, a Hindu religious leader who allegedly made a derogatory speech against Mahatma Gandhi. — Picture courtesy The Indian Express
A photo of Kalicharan Maharaj, a Hindu religious leader who allegedly made a derogatory speech against Mahatma Gandhi. — Picture courtesy The Indian Express

Indian police on Thursday arrested a Hindu religious leader for allegedly making a derogatory speech against India’s independence leader Mahatma Gandhi and praising his assassin.

Gandhi was shot dead by a Hindu extremist during a prayer meeting in the Indian capital in 1948 because he was considered sympathetic toward Muslims during the partition of the Indian subcontinent by British colonialists in 1947 into India and Pakistan.

Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested in central Madhya Pradesh state on Thursday for allegedly promoting hatred between religious groups in a speech earlier this week, the Press Trust of India news agency cited police officer Prashant Agrawal as saying.

According to media reports, Maharaj said “Gandhi destroyed the country ... salutations to Nathuram Godse, who killed him.”

He will be formally charged in court after the police complete an investigation. If convicted, he can be jailed for up to five years.

Attacks by Hindu hard-liners against Muslims and other minorities have intensified after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, and won a landslide reelection in 2019.

The opposition is also demanding the arrest of several saffron-robed Hindu religious leaders for making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at a closed-door religious parliament, known as Dharam Sansad, earlier this month in the northern holy city of Haridwar. They called on Hindus to arm themselves for “a genocide” against Muslims, according to a police complaint.

Police in Uttarakhand state, which is ruled by Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, said they were questioning suspects. No arrests have been made.

Muslims comprise nearly 14 per cent of India’s 1.4 billion people.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Dec 30, 2021 12:44pm
A stray incident. Never heard of this person. Law and order prevailed. Good job MP Police.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 30, 2021 12:49pm
@Justice, Keep the head in the sand. Large number of Indians are fans of Godse who killed Gandhi.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 30, 2021 12:51pm
Tip of the iceberg that has hit India. Listen to Naseeruddin Shah's big warning on Muslims maltreatment.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 30, 2021 12:51pm
He will be formally charged in court after the police complete an investigation. If convicted, he can be jailed for up to five years. Modi will come to hus rescue. Nazis save other Nazis.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 30, 2021 12:52pm
@Justice, A stray incident. Never heard of this person. Law and order prevailed. Good job MP Police. A stray dog, more like it.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 30, 2021 12:53pm
@Justice, A stray incident. Never heard of this person. Law and order prevailed. Good job MP Police. As stray as 'Hadiwara' hate congregation
Reply Recommend 0
HHJK
Dec 30, 2021 12:53pm
Yes now lets see how these goons will defend him, stealing ashes of Gandhi is a done deal. Incredible India?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 30, 2021 12:53pm
Could it not be any bigger, a tiny bit small.
Reply Recommend 0
HHJK
Dec 30, 2021 12:54pm
What happened to her forehead.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Dec 30, 2021 12:56pm
Picture of Godse coming soon indian currency notes. Demonetization 2.0
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 30, 2021 01:00pm
A nutter, one of many littered all over poverty stricken India.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Revisiting Reko Diq
30 Dec 2021

Revisiting Reko Diq

Pakistan continues to suffer the adverse consequences of poor governance, bureaucratic incompetence and judicial overreach.
30 Dec 2021

Confession not enough

A CONFESSION does not an open-and-shut case make. That was the crux of a verdict by Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem of...
30 Dec 2021

Snow season

MANAGING tourism is tricky. While it is necessary and laudable for numerous reasons, including area uplift,...
New security policy
Updated 29 Dec 2021

New security policy

THE federal cabinet has approved the National Security Policy after its green-lighting by the National Security...
29 Dec 2021

Real estate attraction

THE real estate sector — developed and undeveloped land for housing, commercial and industrial projects — has...
29 Dec 2021

Missing prison reform

THE Islamabad High Court’s comments that the country’s prisons have turned into “epicentres of crime,...