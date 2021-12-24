Dawn Logo

Why is Pakistan eager to help Afghan Taliban when they don't even recognise border, questions Rabbani

Nadir GuramaniPublished December 24, 2021 - Updated December 24, 2021 01:10pm
Senator Raza Rabbani addresses the Senate session on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Senator Raza Rabbani addresses the Senate session on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Former Senate chairman and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Raza Rabbani on Friday questioned the government's haste to extend support to the Afghan Taliban, when the latter did "not even recognise the border".

Addressing a senate session, Senator Rabbani asked the foreign minister to take the parliament into confidence about a recent incident in which the new rulers in Afghanistan had reportedly barred Pakistan's security forces from fencing the border.

Pakistani officials have not commented on the incident so far.

Also read: Taliban stop Pakistani troops from fencing border

Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600km border des­pite protests from Kabul, which has contested the British-era boundary demarcation that splits families and tribes on either side.

Afghan defence ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazmi had said the Taliban forces stopped the Pakistani military from erecting what he called an “illegal” border fence along with the eastern province of Nangarhar on Sunday.

The fencing was the main reason behind the souring of relations between previous US-backed Afghan governments and Islamabad. The current standoff indicates the issue remains a contentious matter for the Taliban, despite its close ties to Islamabad.

"They are not ready to recognise the border, so why are we moving forward?" questioned Rabbani, during the session today.

The PPP senator also expressed alarm over reports that the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was regrouping in Afghanistan, "which could possibly fuel terrorism in Pakistan".

"On what terms is the state talking about a ceasefire with the banned group?" he questioned.

He went on to say that the state of Pakistan meant the civil and military bureaucracy of Pakistan and not the people sitting in parliament.

'Sialkot lynching shook us to the core'

During the session, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar took to the floor to speak about the horrific lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, a factory manager in Sialkot, saying "the incident has shaken us to the core".

The senator said the brutality with which the mob killed the Sri Lankan citizen was highly reprehensible.

Tarar said the trend of mob violence and torture had increased with time. "This trend sprang up during the era of Gen Ziaul Haq and it was later fanned for political gains," he added.

"This is the social apathy we all have to fight against," Tarar said.

He recalled that two brothers were also lynched in the same city by a mob [in 2010]. He said it was parliament's responsibility to ensure necessary legislations to provide justice to the downtrodden.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said a delegation comprising lawmakers from the Upper House will visit Sri Lanka and meet the family of Kumara.

"The delegation will present a resolution passed by the Senate to his family," Sanjrani said.

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

AK
Dec 24, 2021 12:43pm
Valid Point.
Reply Recommend 0
AK
Dec 24, 2021 12:44pm
Confusing Policies that defy logic.
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
Dec 24, 2021 12:44pm
Very valid and logical
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Dec 24, 2021 12:44pm
Raza Rabbani is 100% right.
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter Truth
Dec 24, 2021 12:44pm
To divert the $$$
Reply Recommend 0
Khan D
Dec 24, 2021 12:52pm
This is what I have been saying all along.
Reply Recommend 0
SAM
Dec 24, 2021 12:53pm
Because the government has no other agenda!!!! Diversion tactic.
Reply Recommend 0
Samrad khan
Dec 24, 2021 12:56pm
He is zillion% correct sometimes
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Dec 24, 2021 12:59pm
That is what I have been thinking lately.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Dec 24, 2021 12:59pm
Agreed
Reply Recommend 0
John
Dec 24, 2021 12:59pm
because of Taliban khan
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Dec 24, 2021 01:02pm
Vested interest of the people who shadows the govt decissions on foreign policies as what was done by pervious dictators. The hidden agenda is something different. This is what happens when there is no full functional democracy in Pakistan and strings are pulled from somewhere else. Fully functional democracy is answerable to the people of the country and Pakistan does not have that setup in its fragile so called democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Lostrack
Dec 24, 2021 01:07pm
You sir, deserve a salute! With people like SQM who have single digit IQ, it will be very difficult to make them understand the question forget them giving answers.
Reply Recommend 0
DVK
Dec 24, 2021 01:09pm
Eye opener
Reply Recommend 0
GAP
Dec 24, 2021 01:13pm
Good naïve question
Reply Recommend 0
GAP
Dec 24, 2021 01:14pm
We need our share of money from global aid to them
Reply Recommend 0
Lostrack
Dec 24, 2021 01:16pm
Thank you for asking that. If imran had any sense he would have asked himself that by now
Reply Recommend 0
krishna
Dec 24, 2021 01:16pm
Afghans never recognised Durand and will never .May any government come and go ,this must be under stood
Reply Recommend 0
Kausar
Dec 24, 2021 01:20pm
Because Pakistan looks at countries from a narrow prism of what is the dominant religion of the country. And that's why Pakistan has failed so much.
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
Dec 24, 2021 01:22pm
He has a point. Ungrateful doesn't even come close to describing the Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Samir
Dec 24, 2021 01:24pm
He is right!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan D
Dec 24, 2021 01:25pm
In the eyes of the Talibans ,they see Pakistan as being South Afghanistan which obviously they want a port to connect to the sea routes.
Reply Recommend 0
Kunal
Dec 24, 2021 01:28pm
Because of Brotherhood as there can be difference in some points like here it is the border but that doesn't means you will not help your brother.
Reply Recommend 0

Must Read

The caste problem in Pakistan

The caste problem in Pakistan

One often hears refrain that there is no such thing as caste in Pakistan, this rhetoric is completely out of touch with reality.

Opinion

Editorial

24 Dec 2021

More powers for FBR

THE government’s move to seek additional punitive powers for tax collectors against retail businesses that are...
24 Dec 2021

Report on terrorism

Threat posed to region by violent extremist outfits has grown more complex since fall of the Ashraf Ghani government.
24 Dec 2021

Kashmiri activist’s arrest

A CALL by UN rights experts to immediately release a detained Kashmiri activist has once again underscored the ...
23 Dec 2021

Industry’s gas woes

BONA FIDE textile and clothing exporters have started suffering production losses as the row between the industry ...
Flawed wars
Updated 23 Dec 2021

Flawed wars

THE destructive US interventions and regime-change missions, particularly in the Muslim world, over the last few...
Updated 23 Dec 2021

Acquittal falsely obtained

THE trial of the accused in the Sahiwal incident never met the ends of justice. That fact was as clear as the broad...