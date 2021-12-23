Dawn Logo

PTI workers end sit-in on assurance of re-polling

A CorrespondentPublished December 23, 2021 - Updated December 23, 2021 10:54am

BAJAUR: The workers of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf here on Wednesday ended their three-day protest sit-in against delay in announcement of provisional poll results for the slot of Nawagai tehsil council chairman after the authorities agreed to hold re-election at three polling stations.

Provincial Minister Anwarzeb Khan told journalists at the sit-in that PTI workers decided to end the protest after the authorities assured them of conducting re-election at three polling stations.

Polling was postponed at the three polling stations owing to unpleasant incidents on the polling day on Sunday.

The minister said that PTO workers agreed to end the sit-in soon after the returning officer announced to hold re-polling at three polling stations.

He said that authorities also FIRs against the people involved in unpleasant incidents at some polling stations that forced the election staff to postpone the elections.

He said that authorities also decided to hold re-voting at three polling stations in Khar tehsil council where the polling was postponed. He said that no one would be allowed to snatch the mandate of PTI candidates.

The minister said that he was optimistic that both of the PTI nominees would their seats with visible margin in the re-polling.

Meanwhile, the returning officer of Nawagai subdivision has confirmed holding re-election at three polling stations for tehsil chairman slot.

According to a notification issued by the returning officer of Nawagi subdivision, Zahid Kamal, re-election will be held at No.281 at government girls primary school Shahi Tangi, polling station No.282 at government middle school for girls Shahi Tangi and polling station No.241 at government primary school Kitkoot Mamund.

Similarly, sources told this scribe on Wednesday that re-polling at Mala said and Lowi Kallay poling station in Bajaur would be held on December 24 (Friday).

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2021

