December 22, 2021

Cantonment executive officers reshuffled across country

December 22, 2021

RAWALPINDI: The Military Lands and Cantonments (ML&C) Department on Tuesday made transfers and postings across the country and reshuffled all the cantonment executive officers.

According to a notification, Lahore Military Estate Officer Imran Gulzar has been transferred and posted as Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) from Dec 30 while RCB CEO Omer Farooq Ali Malik has been transferred and posted as CEO Malir who will take charge on Dec 24.

From Dec 23 to Dec 30, Naveed Nawaz, additional CEO Rawalpindi, will hold the additional charge of CEO Rawalpindi.

CEO Malir Haider Ali Sial has been transferred and posted as military estate officer Quetta from Dec 27.

CEO Okara Irfan Ahmed has been transferred and posted as military estate officer Lahore. He will join his new assignment on Dec 27.

Additional director general at Military Lands and Cantonments headquarters lmran Khan has been transferred and posted as CEO Okara. He will join his new assignment on Dec 24. He has been replaced by Ghulam Sabir.

Rawalpindi region director Fahim Zafar Khan has been transferred and posted as director finance and planning at the headquarters of the Military Lands and Cantonments and Khurshid Ali has been promoted to BS-21 and will join a new assignment on Dec 24.

Officials promoted to BS-20

Tanvir Ashraf transferred and posted as Director Rawalpindi Region. Asif Amir Khan, Principal Cantonment Institute of Management and Land Administration (CIMLA), transferred and posted to the headquarters.

Additional Director Regional Headquarters (RHQ) Lahore Aelia Asad will hold the additional charge of Principal CIMLA till further orders.

Chaklala Cantonment Board Executive Officer Wasim Shahid transferred and posted as Director Quetta region and Karachi Region Director Adil Rafi Siddiqui to be relieved of his additional charge. He will join his new assignment on Dec 31.

Hyderabad Military Estate Officer Syed Zaki Haider Rizvi posted as CEO Chaklala. He will join his new assignment on Dec 28.

CEO Bannu Syed Raza Shah has been transferred and posted as MEO Hyderabad. Additional MEO Peshawar Mohammad Bilal transferred and posted as CEO Bannu. They will join their new assignments on Dec 23.

CEO Sialkot Sardar Atif Sultan posted as MEO Rawalpindi in place of Shahid Iqbal who has been transferred to the ML&C headquarters.

Arslan Haider has been transferred and posted as CEO Sialkot and CEO Jhelum Ghulam Mohammad Abro transferred to the Land branch at the ML&C headquarters.

Abdul Latif Mari has been transferred and posted as CEO Jhelum. He will join his new assignment on Dec 23.

A senior official of the department told Dawn that the reshuffle in the cantonment boards was a routine matter.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2021

