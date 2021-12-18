At least 11 killed, 13 injured in blast in Karachi's Shershah area

At least 11 people were killed and 13 others injured in a blast near Paracha Chowk in Karachi's Shershah area on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the Karachi police spokesperson.

SHO Zafar Ali Shah said the explosion took place in a nullah (drain) located underneath a private bank, which had been served a notice to vacate the premises so the nullah could be cleaned up.

The bank's building, as well as a nearby petrol pump, was damaged in the explosion, Shah said.

Soon after the blast, the Karachi police spokesperson also said in a statement that a bomb disposal squad was called to examine the site of the explosion, adding that the cause can be determined with certainty once the squad submits its report.

The report, released later in the day, concluded that the blast occurred due to gas leakage and the accumulation of gases in the nullah underneath the building.

The police spokesperson also said no evidence of terrorism had been found at the site of the blast yet.

Earlier, officials reached the site of the explosion and cordoned off the area, Sindh Rangers said in a statement.

Footage of the blast showed a damaged building and debris lying on the ground. Damaged vehicles could also be seen at the site of the explosion.

People could be seen trying to remove the rubble. There were reports of people being trapped under the debris.

