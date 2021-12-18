Dawn Logo

At least 11 killed, 13 injured in blast in Karachi's Shershah area

Imtiaz AliPublished December 18, 2021 - Updated December 18, 2021 04:43pm
People are seen at the site of the blast in Karachi's Shershah area. — DawnNewsTV
Officials are seen trying to clear debris at the site of the explosion in Karachi's Shershah area. — DawnNewsTV
At least 11 people were killed and 13 others injured in a blast near Paracha Chowk in Karachi's Shershah area on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the Karachi police spokesperson.

SHO Zafar Ali Shah said the explosion took place in a nullah (drain) located underneath a private bank, which had been served a notice to vacate the premises so the nullah could be cleaned up.

The bank's building, as well as a nearby petrol pump, was damaged in the explosion, Shah said.

Soon after the blast, the Karachi police spokesperson also said in a statement that a bomb disposal squad was called to examine the site of the explosion, adding that the cause can be determined with certainty once the squad submits its report.

The report, released later in the day, concluded that the blast occurred due to gas leakage and the accumulation of gases in the nullah underneath the building.

The police spokesperson also said no evidence of terrorism had been found at the site of the blast yet.

Earlier, officials reached the site of the explosion and cordoned off the area, Sindh Rangers said in a statement.

Footage of the blast showed a damaged building and debris lying on the ground. Damaged vehicles could also be seen at the site of the explosion.

People could be seen trying to remove the rubble. There were reports of people being trapped under the debris.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

QuestionToAsk
Dec 18, 2021 02:30pm
TTP
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 18, 2021 02:31pm
Indian sponsored terrorist trying to disrupt West Indies cricket but they are too late, team flown home.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan D
Dec 18, 2021 02:38pm
Seems as though TTP is on a revenge attack for someone wanting to take out their leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Timo2
Dec 18, 2021 02:42pm
TTP??
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 18, 2021 03:29pm
No, not again !
Reply Recommend 0
Fact checker
Dec 18, 2021 03:39pm
How's that always gas explosion
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 18, 2021 03:45pm
What a grave, gruesome, grim, grisly, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahesh
Dec 18, 2021 03:45pm
Unfortunate ! Condolences to the families that lost their kin ! Hope it will not be washed off as a 'cylinder blast' again !
Reply Recommend 0

