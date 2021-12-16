Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 16, 2021

State has no right to pardon killers of APS students: Zardari

Amir WasimPublished December 16, 2021 - Updated December 16, 2021 08:05am

ISLAMABAD: Expres­sing concern over non-implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday declared that the state had no right or authority to pardon the killers of the innocent children who were martyred in the terrorist attack on Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar in 2014.

“The National Action Plan was a pledge to wipe out terrorists from the country. Unfortunately, the promise made to the nation has not been fulfilled which has resulted in terrorists killing our soldiers even today,” Mr Zardari said in a message on the seventh anniversary of the APS tragedy falling on Dec 16 (today).

The former president paid rich tribute to the APS martyrs and said that as long as the killers, planners and their facilitators were not brought to justice, “the state and the nation will remain indebted to the martyrs”.

“The hearts of not only the families of the martyrs but also of every conscientious human being are still bleeding,” he added.

In the deadliest terrorist attack in the country’s history, 131 schoolchildren and 10 other people were martyred when heavily armed militants stormed the school building on Dec 16, 2014. The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mr Zardari said these terrorists would never be forgiven. He promised the families of the martyrs that if given the opportunity, the ruthless terrorists would be brought to justice and given exemplary punishment. He said the homeland would be cleansed of enemies and terrorists like the PPP had done in Swat during its government.

In an apparent reference to the reports and announcements by the government that it was holding negotiations with the TTP with the help of the Afghan Taliban, Mr Zardari said the state had no right or authority to pardon the killers of the innocent schoolchildren. He said that negotiations with the terrorists and killers who were challenging the state amounted to weakening the writ of the state.

In his message, Mr Zardari also paid tribute to the valiant soldiers who had sacrificed their lives fighting the terrorists who had killed thousands of innocent men, women and children in the country. Calling these soldiers “brave sons of the nation”, he said: “These soldiers paid supreme sacrifice against the enemies of our motherland.”

It may be recalled that the banned TTP had on December 9 declined to extend the month-long ceasefire with the government, accusing it of failing to honour the decisions reached earlier. A statement issued by the TTP had also given out details of the six-point agreement that it said it had reached with the government under the aegis of the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” on October 25.

Earlier, in an audio message, Mufti Noor Wali Mahsud of the TTP had announced an end to the ceasefire and asked his fighters to resume attacks past 12am. The ceasefire had come into effect on November 9.

After entering into the dialogue with the TTP, Prime Minister Imran Khan and a number of government ministers had offered an amnesty to the TTP if it abandoned its terrorist activities and agreed to function within the country’s constitution.

The parents of the martyred students had also rejected the government’s proposed amnesty to the proscribed TTP and warned of protest demonstrations if the terrorists were given amnesty.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in their joint statement said the 16th December reminded them of the tragic and barbarous acts of extremists and terrorists who killed innocent children and teachers in Peshawar for their nefarious designs.

They said that such barbarity and cruelty were unprecedented as no religion allowed killing humanity. They said “sacrifices” of the innocent children of APS Peshawar would not go wasted and the scourge of terrorism and extremism would be rooted out from society.

Speaker Qaiser said the nation and the leadership took a clear and categorical decision for an indiscriminate action against terrorists after the APS incident. He said Pakistan was a nation which was matchless in bravery and resoluteness and would emerge as victorious and prosperous at the end of the day. He said the nation would always stand by the bereaved families and continue to share their inexpressible grief.

The speaker remarked that with the support of the nation, the armed forces had achieved peace and harmony in the country through Zarb-i-Azb operation.

Deputy Speaker Suri said the people of Pakistan were resilient and had withstood the hardest times. He expressed his optimism that with the concerted efforts of the government and the armed forces, the scourge of terrorism would be exterminated forever.

According to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan, a prayer ceremony was organised at the office of Qasimabad Business Forum in Hyderabad to pay tribute to the martyrs of the APS tragedy. The International Human Rights Movement had organised the ceremony.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Dec 16, 2021 08:09am
Clueless as always. Most of the enemy funded terrorists have been sent to hell. Now tell us why was Naqeeb Mehsud killed by your SSP?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 16, 2021 08:12am
Why burden your brain? Pak govt's plan has worked. The enemy funded TTP lies exposed- and disowned by Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Nur
Dec 16, 2021 08:19am
You can kill evil by kindness. Violence begets violence. That is how it all began in the first place.
Reply Recommend 0
Professor
Dec 16, 2021 08:20am
State also has no right to grant NRO to a corrupt like you.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Dec 16, 2021 08:26am
What writ of the government, the one we had seen with TLP deal
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Dec 16, 2021 08:33am
When State is tolerating the corrupts and those involved in mega corruption, Mr Zardari is quite. The western border is calm today, but still some mischievous guys want to keep it unstable, so that attention of people remain distracted, and they remain safe. Nothing such going to happen, the real killers involved in APS would be prosecuted, and corrupt guys won’t be spared.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Dec 16, 2021 08:33am
Zardari is trying to be in good books of someone.
Reply Recommend 0
zak
Dec 16, 2021 08:34am
Its a total collapse of the so called ‘writ of state’! Regular story now, Meek surrender to TLP and now TTP. Surrendering has been perfected, 16 Dec is the most famous, world record!
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 16, 2021 08:35am
IK always had a soft corner for Taliban, TTP and TLP and its showing.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Dec 16, 2021 08:36am
“In his message, Mr Zardari also paid tribute to the valiant soldiers who had sacrificed their lives..” Keep trying Zardari; but you ain’t coming back.
Reply Recommend 0
Marlene
Dec 16, 2021 08:46am
Advice from the corrupt should be taken with fistful of salt.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 16, 2021 08:48am
A good statement from a person of no integrity.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

16 Dec 2021

East Pakistan lessons

FIFTY years ago on this day, Pakistan’s eastern wing broke away to form the independent nation of Bangladesh...
Indelible memories
Updated 16 Dec 2021

Indelible memories

SOME tragedies are so soul-searing, so monumental, that their imprint remains permanently etched in the nation’s...
16 Dec 2021

Financial inclusion

IN the last few years, the State Bank has taken some important initiatives to reduce the large-scale financial...
15 Dec 2021

Financing provinces

THE decision in principle to stop federal development financing for provincial projects, mostly those pertaining to...
Updated 15 Dec 2021

India’s rhetoric

The BJP leadership should think twice before loosening their tongues with such infantile irresponsibility.
15 Dec 2021

Health insurance

RESEARCH suggests that hundreds of thousands of families in the country fall into economic distress in the process ...