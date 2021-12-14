Taliban say chief Haibatullah Akhundzada met senior officials in Kandahar

Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada met senior officials in southern Kandahar on Tuesday and urged them to avoid favouritism while making appointments and to avoid accepting gifts.

The Kandahar governor's office issued a statement about the Taliban chief's meeting days after media reports surfaced claiming that officials of the ousted Afghan regime and Western analysts believed Akhundzada died years ago.

Earlier, Taliban officials had dismissed reports about the death of the Taliban chief — who has not yet made a public appearance.

However, last month he reportedly addressed supporters Kandahar. No photographs or videos were released, but a 10-minute audio recording was shared by Taliban social media accounts.

“Afghanistan is now free of invasion [...] and Afghans now live [with] peace and dignity,” the statement quoted Akhundzada as telling senior officials at the Governor House. Minister for Hajj Maulvi Noor Mohammad Saqib and Kandahar Governor Mohammad Yousaf Wafa were also present.

No photographs, audio clips or videos of Tuesday's meeting were released to the media. However, it is the first time the Taliban has released an official statement about Akhundzada's meetings.

“We were victorious and the war has ended. Peace has been established round-the-clock and all Afghans now lead a happy life,” the Taliban chief said.

He urged leaders to treat the people well, adding that all military institutions must promote good character among the Taliban. He pressed the heads of institutions to hold sittings with religious scholars and consult with them about official work.

“Avoid favouritism and nepotism in appointments at government institutions and appoint those who are capable and pious. Do not accept gifts from anyone,” the statement quoted him as saying.

The Taliban leader also called upon officials to hold meetings with the public. “The time is ripe for Islam, the country and the people. Try your best to serve the people,” he said. He also pressed officials to protect the government's treasury.