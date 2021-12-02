Dawn Logo

Bloodbath at PSX as benchmark index plunges over 2,100 points

Talqeen ZubairiPublished December 2, 2021 - Updated December 2, 2021 07:59pm
A stockbroker talks on his mobile during a trading session inside the trading hall of the Karachi Stock Exchange — Reuters/File
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a massive selling pressure on Thursday as the benchmark KSE-100 index shed more than 2,000 points.

The market began its slide soon after opening at 45,369.14 points, with the benchmark KSE-100 index down 2,005 points, or 4.42 per cent, by 1:30pm. As per the PSX Rulebook, if the index goes five per cent above or below its last close and stays there for five minutes, trading in all securities is halted for a specified period.

The benchmark index closed at 43,234.15, down 2,134.99 points, or 4.71pc.

Intermarket Securities' head of equities Raza Jafri cited the widening trade deficit as the reason behind the plunge, saying it will keep the rupee under pressure and lead to "aggressive" increases in the interest rate.

"However, it is important to keep in mind that authorities have already commenced macro-course correction while global commodities are coming down due to Omicron [variant of the coronavirus]. There may be an element of one-offs in November imports too and coming months may show better numbers," he added.

The downturn in the market may be treated as an opportunity, he said.

The view was also shared by CEO of Topline Securities Mohammad Sohail who said the "shocking" import bill in November, coupled with the central bank's "aggressive borrowing" in yesterday's T-bill auction were behind the nosedive.

Global trend

Meanwhile, AKY Securities Chief Executive Officer Amin Yousuf noted that stock markets across the world were bearish on the back of countries imposing restrictions to control the spread of the Omicron variant. A similar effect was also seen at the PSX, he added.

The hike in the interest rate by 125 basis points by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) during the auction of T-bills was also increasing investors' problems, Yousuf said. In addition, there was an expectation of further hike in the interest rate in the monetary policy announcement on December 14 because of which there was selling pressure in the market, he added.

Meanwhile, the US dollar soared to Rs176.30 in interbank market after gaining Rs1 in value.

Shehbaz holds govt responsible

Separately, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement that the stock exchange had not crashed, the government's economic policy and the steps it had taken had crashed.

"Recently, the government talked about its success. Today, there is a bloodbath at the stock exchange. The stock exchange falling 2,000 points is a sign of investor's distrust in the government's economic policies," he said.

Shehbaz also held Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible for investor's millions going down the drain. "We had warned that the trade deficit and increase in interest rates will kill the economy," he said.

He added that this was the consequence of taking foreign loans and the continuous depreciation of the rupee. He called for putting an end to this "destruction" and said that it was a matter of national security.

Rise in trade deficit, inflation

A day earlier, the government released provisional data that showed trade deficit rose steeply by 162.4pc in the month of November, driven largely by more than triple increase in imports compared to exports from the country.

The reversing trend in trade deficit was witnessed for the fifth consecutive month as merchandise trade deficit reached $5.107 billion in November against $1.946bn over the corresponding month last year. This is the highest trade deficit recorded in a single month in terms of value.

Earlier this week, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed inflation edged up to 11.5pc from 9.2pc, the highest increase noted in the past 20 months influenced by a record hike in fuel prices in October.

The massive rupee depreciation fuelled import-led inflation. Inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased to its highest level in 20 months — the period when global oil prices kept rising steadily undermining earlier gains.

Comments (35)
Jawed Saleem
Dec 02, 2021 11:33am
stock market is forward looking and does not like what it see in future and pricing in worst case scenario. A revisit of 35000 can not be ruled out, imo.
Reply Recommend 0
Cats
Dec 02, 2021 11:50am
PSX reflects economic condition of pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Dec 02, 2021 12:19pm
Collapse is not a good thing.
Reply Recommend 0
Yingyang
Dec 02, 2021 12:23pm
The government is in paralysis having no clue how to fix the economy. All the indicators of economic performance are showing downward trend.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 02, 2021 12:32pm
Trust me PTI has lost it.The guy who is supposed to manage our country's economy has to his credit leading a bank to bankruptcy. So all fasten your seat belts.
Reply Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Dec 02, 2021 12:47pm
Rocky times ahead under the leadership of the handsome selected leader.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 02, 2021 01:02pm
Where are the PTI twitter champions giving logic rupee is not dropping the dollar is rising.Now come and manage this stock slide.
Reply Recommend 0
Have mercy on Pakistan
Dec 02, 2021 01:04pm
No surprise. With all indicators down and imran's incompetence at full display, this was ecpected.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Dec 02, 2021 01:14pm
PMIK is only good to make statements from the container, total failure as a Prime Minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Dec 02, 2021 01:15pm
Pakistan economy sinking rapidly
Reply Recommend 0
Taimur
Dec 02, 2021 01:30pm
Where are those traders who were raising slogans for IK in stock exchange?
Reply Recommend 0
bilal
Dec 02, 2021 01:35pm
Our PM must have guts to Resign along with him all the key ministers must go. We need a uniform policy to deal with economic mess created in the past. There is a lack of governance and chaos under PTI led country.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Dec 02, 2021 01:37pm
Reflects total incompetence of IK's economic team!
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Dec 02, 2021 01:59pm
The upcoming period for stock market seems also bleak. The major credit of prevailing economic chaos goes to rigid and outdated economic policies. Current account and other deficits are outcome of these policies. Reforms needed more than ever.
Reply Recommend 0
James
Dec 02, 2021 02:25pm
I hope we have got some strategic depth now. There is one institution who has put the whole country on brink of collapse just to keep its own wishes ahead of people's choice. As long as we have that institution, we will not progress.......all problems be it external or internal are actually caused by this only institution.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Dec 02, 2021 02:29pm
What global sell-off? NASDAQ is at an all-time high. It was in the positive yesterday.
Reply Recommend 0
Harry
Dec 02, 2021 02:29pm
Pak people supported Musharaff when he did coup and throw Sharif out. They supported Sharif again once they saw performance of Musharaff. And then they supported Imran against Sharif. But situation always become Bad to worst when Nawaz Sharif not PM. He is sensible leader and u can’t blame all failure on him. But in present scenario he is only leader who can amend international relations . Imran very naive and immature. Have no control on what he says Army even worst
Reply Recommend 0
Incompetent Khan
Dec 02, 2021 02:30pm
This is our collective punishment inflicted upon us for selecting Imran Khan to rule this country.
Reply Recommend 0
L Nawaz
Dec 02, 2021 02:36pm
40yrs of Nawaz and Zardari mess created by the establishment and Khan will solve all the issues. Depressing
Reply Recommend 0
L Nawaz
Dec 02, 2021 02:37pm
@F Khan, this is all because your beloved Nawaz and Zardari looted wealth and stashed it abroad. No one can fix it not even US or China.
Reply Recommend 0
Hogwash
Dec 02, 2021 02:38pm
Our PM seems to be under the spell of hypnosis caused by the people who have encircled him and in this process they are minting a lot of money as well. Prime Minister have no clue about how to revive economy. I see an unceremonious end of his premiership if he does not open his eyes.
Reply Recommend 0
Sandip
Dec 02, 2021 02:42pm
Naya Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Dec 02, 2021 02:57pm
There is still market. PMIK?
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Dec 02, 2021 02:57pm
Self imposed economic warfare?
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 02, 2021 03:05pm
In the .eantime pti finding ways to blame pmln and any one else.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 02, 2021 03:19pm
In all stock markets of the world, what goes up has to come down and vice versa.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
Dec 02, 2021 03:24pm
Stock market doesn't reflect economic situation, anyways handful of people benefit from stocks..so crash doesn't matter.
Reply Recommend 0
shahjahan
Dec 02, 2021 03:27pm
Let it bleed more. It will gain fresh blood soon. Big sharks will make money by buying the stocks at discount and cheap rates to sell at profits in the coming weeks. It always happens this way. No worries at all.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastestrack
Dec 02, 2021 03:30pm
The result of decades of neglect and the IK Nazi is no different if only worse in that he has also burnt all the bridges that Pakistan might have needed in this time. Forget Kashmir forget being the leader of ummah, if we could only feed our people bread that would just be enough.
Reply Recommend 0
Allama
Dec 02, 2021 03:32pm
Every new bill and amendment they are making to restore the economy is taking us further downhill. The people are getting agitated and impatient now. Lectures have stopped working for many months. Speeches being the only remedy of the PTI government seems to be failing.
Reply Recommend 0
j
Dec 02, 2021 07:19pm
What is next for Pakistan's economy? Where do you guys see it - Short term and long term?
Reply Recommend 0
ajay
Dec 02, 2021 07:38pm
pakistan is going to be default in next 2 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Hemant
Dec 02, 2021 07:50pm
Don’t worry, great FM mr Quershi has declared in G77 that all the loans should be forfeited and Pakistan will get lots of free aid to bring more money! Pakistan is the only country who can help Afghanistan and provide CPEC so good days coming very soon (At least that’s what I am hearing for past 8 years!)
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Dec 02, 2021 07:53pm
This blood bath is direct stupid economic policies of the inept PTI government.
Reply Recommend 0
Lutera
Dec 02, 2021 07:56pm
Wait for CPEC.
Reply Recommend 0

