Sindh to bring in ordinance to decide fate of illegal buildings: Murtaza Wahab

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab announced on Wednesday that the Sindh government would bring an ordinance to stop immediate action against buildings and houses made in violation of rules and regulations.

Addressing a press conference, he said it had been proposed that a commission be set up to decide whether a building should be regularised or not and in what parameters.

He said the proposed law was the same as the one introduced in Punjab to regularise irregular buildings, with one additional para saying that the anti-encroachment drive should be stopped after the enforcement of the law until the commission decides on the matter.

"The law's basic purpose is to protect people's fundamental rights, I hope that we will be allowed to work so that people's lives and properties are protected within the ambit of the law," Wahab commented.

Wahab said the PPP had presented a resolution in the Sindh Assembly, drawing the provincial government's attention to legislate on the matter of people's houses being razed. The resolution supported taking action against constructions done on waterways but desired a less stern path for illegal houses, shops and buildings where people had been living for many years.

He said many politicians "who hold press conferences at Nasla Tower" had not supported the resolution but the PPP managed to get it passed with a majority.

The resolution was then referred to the Sindh government and it decided to legislate in its light. Now, the draft law has been prepared and sent to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah by the law department, Wahab said, adding that the chief minister would send the ordinance to the government today

"[It is] hoped that the governor will verify it, follow the chief minister and Sindh cabinet's advice and approve it so that it is made a law," he said.

