Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 01, 2021

Sindh to bring in ordinance to decide fate of illegal buildings: Murtaza Wahab

Dawn.comPublished December 1, 2021 - Updated December 1, 2021 06:09pm
Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab addresses a press conference on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab addresses a press conference on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab announced on Wednesday that the Sindh government would bring an ordinance to stop immediate action against buildings and houses made in violation of rules and regulations.

Addressing a press conference, he said it had been proposed that a commission be set up to decide whether a building should be regularised or not and in what parameters.

He said the proposed law was the same as the one introduced in Punjab to regularise irregular buildings, with one additional para saying that the anti-encroachment drive should be stopped after the enforcement of the law until the commission decides on the matter.

"The law's basic purpose is to protect people's fundamental rights, I hope that we will be allowed to work so that people's lives and properties are protected within the ambit of the law," Wahab commented.

Wahab said the PPP had presented a resolution in the Sindh Assembly, drawing the provincial government's attention to legislate on the matter of people's houses being razed. The resolution supported taking action against constructions done on waterways but desired a less stern path for illegal houses, shops and buildings where people had been living for many years.

He said many politicians "who hold press conferences at Nasla Tower" had not supported the resolution but the PPP managed to get it passed with a majority.

The resolution was then referred to the Sindh government and it decided to legislate in its light. Now, the draft law has been prepared and sent to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah by the law department, Wahab said, adding that the chief minister would send the ordinance to the government today

"[It is] hoped that the governor will verify it, follow the chief minister and Sindh cabinet's advice and approve it so that it is made a law," he said.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fayyaz Hafeez
Dec 01, 2021 05:50pm
During the Coming of Ordinance, some more Building will be Construct and at the end Court will comes with a Statement for Demolishing.
Reply Recommend 0
zak
Dec 01, 2021 05:51pm
PPP proposing legalizing's all its ' own' illegal mafia constructions. How ironic.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Covid funds controversy
Updated 01 Dec 2021

Covid funds controversy

A COMPREHENSIVE and detailed report by the auditor general of Pakistan on the utilisation of Covid-19 funds by the...
01 Dec 2021

Sindh LG law

THE Sindh Local Government Act, 2013, introduced by the PPP to roll back the Musharraf-era local bodies system in ...
Monster of circular debt
Updated 01 Dec 2021

Monster of circular debt

The crisis facing the energy sector cannot be tackled sustainably without taming the many elephants in the room.
New Covid danger
30 Nov 2021

New Covid danger

The government’s messaging around the coronavirus and the potential threat of Omicron must be reactivated.
Updated 30 Nov 2021

Saudi conditions

DECADES of fiscal profligacy have trapped the country in a situation where it not only has to borrow more money to...
30 Nov 2021

Mental health concerns

THE economic and psychological effects of Covid-19, combined with the issues of joblessness and inflation, have had ...