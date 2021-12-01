Youth held for ‘torching’ 100 huts in Karachi's Teen Hatti area

KARACHI: A huge fire that had destroyed at least 100 huts in the Teen Hatti area along the Lyari Expressway on Nov 20 turned out to be an arson attack carried out allegedly by some youngsters of the same neighbourhood to get money in the form of compensation, police said.

“After examining evidence and connecting dots, we arrested Fahad Javed, who confessed to have committed the crime and also shared names of his friends who helped him in planning and executing this job,” said an official at the Liaquatabad police station.

The suspects had no other intention but to get public attention and financial support from the government, charities, political parties and affluent individuals.

“A case has been registered against the arrested suspect and efforts are under way for arrest of his aides.”

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2021