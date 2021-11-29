Dawn Logo

Pak vs Ban: Green Shirts 38-0 at tea in pursuit of 202-run target

AFPPublished November 29, 2021 - Updated November 29, 2021 02:31pm
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique plays a shot on the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Monday. — AFP
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique plays a shot on the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Monday. — AFP
Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Liton Das (not pictured) on the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on November 29, 2021. — AFP
Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Liton Das (not pictured) on the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on November 29, 2021. — AFP

Pakistan were 38-0 at tea and chasing a target of 202 against Bangladesh in the first Test's fourth day in Chittagong on Monday.

Abid Ali was batting on 20 along with Abdullah Shafique (18), after Shaheen Afridi's 5-32 helped them bowl out Bangladesh for 157 runs in the second innings earlier in the day.

Resuming on 39-4, Bangladesh looked down and out once they lost Mushfiqur Rahim in the first over of the day, before Liton — who struck a hundred in the first innings — hauled the hosts back to respectability with 59 off 89 balls.

Afridi trapped Liton leg-before and then had Abu Jayed out for a duck to complete his fourth five-wicket Test haul, before off-spinner Sajid Khan, who finished with 3-33, wrapped things up by dispatching Taijul Islam.

The hosts had got off to a positive start with Mushfiqur hitting a boundary off the first ball of the morning, bowled by Hasan Ali.

But two balls later he left the wrong delivery and departed for 16 after Hasan struck off-stump.

Das joined overnight batsman Yasir Ali to prevent further collapse.

Just when they looked ready to prosper, Afridi's low bounce hit the helmet of Yasir, who retired hurt after making 36.

Liton survived on 26 when he was given out, caught at short leg off Sajid Khan.

The replay showed that the ball only hit his pad and was going down the leg.

Sajid was rewarded for his persistence as he trapped Mehidy Hasan leg before for 11.

Substitute Nurul Hasan replaced Yasir after Mehidy's dismissal and barely survived a strong caught-behind appeal just before lunch.

Nurul heaved one at long-on to Faheem Ashraf off Sajid after the break, getting dismissed for 15, and Pakistan took little time to take the remaining wickets.

Bangladesh have failed to defeat Pakistan in any of their 10 previous encounters.

Comments (1)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 29, 2021 02:44pm
A good test of batting skills as well as determination, steadfastness, faith, dedication, discipline and perseverance for green-shirts to stay put, believe in themselves and reach the easy target of remaining 138 runs with a day to spare and win the first of the two-test series match against a weak bowling attack of the hosts at the port city of Chittagong.
Reply

