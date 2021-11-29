Man arrested on charges of sexually abusing daughters in Attock

TAXILA: The Attock police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting his two young daughters for almost one year.

A complaint was registered against the suspect by his daughters. The incident surfaced in Pind Bahadur Khan in the jurisdiction of Bhattar police station of Attock when the victims (14 and 12) revealed their ordeal to their uncle Babar Farooq.

Farooq took the girls to the local police station and after medical examination, the assault was confirmed. Station House Officer Sikandar Joya told journalists that the suspect is a native of Swabi, adding that he would rape his daughters when his wife would be away.

Furthermore, a man was arrested on Sunday for assaulting his teenage friend.

The victim, while lodging his first information report (FIR), revealed that he invited some of his friends to his house in Darul Islam Colony for a birthday party. He said when all his friends went home, the suspect took out his pistol and molested him at gunpoint.

Police on the complaint of the victim arrested the suspect after registering a case against him.

On the other hand, during a crackdown launched against anti-social elements 17 suspects were arrested including 14 gamblers.

According to a police spokesman, Attock police raided a gambling den located in Sheenbagh area where people had been gambling over rooster fights and arrested 14 suspects. Bet money amounting to Rs130,000 and four roosters were also taken into custody during the raid. Moreover, Hazro police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case. The suspect had gone underground after killing a man in the area.

Furthermore, a drug peddler was arrested and 1.6kg of hashish and an illegal weapon was recovered from another suspect.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2021