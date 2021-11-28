Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 28, 2021

Karachi's Green Line bus project to begin commercial operation on Dec 25: Asad Umar

Dawn.comPublished November 28, 2021 - Updated November 28, 2021 01:36pm
The Green Line buses are seen at Karachi Port in this file photo. — DawnNewsTV/File
The Green Line buses are seen at Karachi Port in this file photo. — DawnNewsTV/File

The much delayed Green Line bus project in Karachi finally appears close to its completion as Planning Minister Asad Umar on Sunday said its commercial operation is to begin from Dec 25.

The minister, in a tweet, said that the project will be ready for a trial operation within the next 10 days, following which it will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan and then its commercial activities could begin.

"I conducted a detailed reviewed the Karachi Green Line project yesterday (Saturday). With the grace of Allah, this project will be ready for trial operation in the next 10 days," he said in a tweet.

Work on the Rs16.85 billion federal government-funded bus project had begun after then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif inaugurated it in February 2016 by performing the groundbreaking.

Later, the project was extended by another 10 kilometres as initially sought by the Sindh government and the estimated cost crossed the figure of Rs24bn.

The project was estimated to be completed by the end of 2017, but kept getting new deadlines. Since the launch of the scheme, the battered roads on either side of the route have turned into a great source of nuisance for commuters and for the shopkeepers doing their businesses.

The second and final consignment of 40 buses for the Green Line project arrived in the city on Oct 21, raising the number of buses to 80, rekindling citizens’ hope that Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) in the metropolis was set to be launched. It is supposed to facilitate travel of approximately 300,000 passengers daily.

The first batch of 40 buses had arrived in the city on Sept 19 which the planning minister had referred to as a “ray of hope” and “milestone”, calling it the beginning of modern public transport service for Karachiites after a long gap of 40 years.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Honor
Nov 28, 2021 01:42pm
Mr Asad Umar are you serious or just another false date? We have been getting such dates too many times!
Reply Recommend 0
ADNAN ALI KHAN
Nov 28, 2021 01:50pm
Which year?
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Nov 28, 2021 02:00pm
But 2021 or any other 25 December
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 28, 2021 02:06pm
Asad Umer does not know what he is talking about. He has been lieing all his life. Most incompetent
Reply Recommend 0
Cavalier
Nov 28, 2021 02:12pm
Credit for this goes to NS.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 28, 2021 02:28pm
We want to have starting date from credible person.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 28 Nov 2021

Creating superbugs

The tendency to pop antibiotic pills at every sneeze has brought us to the brink of a disastrous health crisis.
28 Nov 2021

Channel tragedy

THE responses of the French and British governments to the biggest human tragedy in the English Channel in recent...
27 Nov 2021

Supporting ECP

ALTHOUGH the government bulldozed legislation on electronic voting machines through parliament, the reality is that...
27 Nov 2021

Forgiving the Taliban

IF there is one takeaway from Thursday’s gathering of more than 1,000 Shia Hazaras in Kabul, it is the call given...
Living in fear
Updated 27 Nov 2021

Living in fear

THE registration of a blasphemy case against four members of a family from a village on the outskirts of Lahore has...