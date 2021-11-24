Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 24, 2021

Taliban say Doha talks to open 'new chapter' with US

AFPPublished November 24, 2021 - Updated November 24, 2021 06:25pm
Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks to media after their meeting with officials of Turkish Red Crescent in Ankara, Turkey on October 15, 2021. — Reuters/File
Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks to media after their meeting with officials of Turkish Red Crescent in Ankara, Turkey on October 15, 2021. — Reuters/File

Next week's talks between the United States and the Taliban in Doha — the second such meeting since the group seized power — will open a “new chapter” in political ties, the group said Wednesday.

Washington said Tuesday it would continue to hold talks with the Taliban following a meeting between the two sides in the Qatari capital on October 9-10.

“A new phase of negotiations will begin next week between Afghanistan and America in Qatar,” the Taliban said on their official Arabic Twitter account.

“At this stage, talks will address opening a new chapter in political relations between the two countries, resolving economic issues, and the implementation of the terms in the previous Doha agreement.”

Also read: US says it will resume talks with Afghan Taliban next week

The US State Department said the proposed two weeks of negotiations will address several issues such as fighting the threat of the militant Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda groups, as well as humanitarian aid.

Talks will also focus on how to offer safe passage out of Afghanistan for US citizens and Afghans who worked for Washington during the 20-year war.

The American delegation will be led by the US special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West.

Last week, West insisted that any financial and diplomatic support from Washington to the Taliban was based on certain conditions.

He said the Taliban have to install an inclusive government, respect the rights of minorities, women and girls, and provide equal access to education and employment.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister of the Taliban government — which is not recognised by the international community — last week called for the release of Afghan assets frozen by the US in an open letter to the US Congress.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Nov 24, 2021 06:35pm
You can only open any chapter in such talks, if you are flexible in give-and-take policy and walk your talks with real resolve..
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Nov 24, 2021 06:52pm
What options do they have!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Nov 24, 2021 06:52pm
OIC never give any money!!
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Nov 24, 2021 06:57pm
Taliban are behaving like true statesmen.
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Nov 24, 2021 06:59pm
They are wasting their time and dreaming. None of the civilized nations are ever going to recognize this bunch from the middle ages.
Reply Recommend 0
KJ
Nov 24, 2021 07:06pm
Taliban has realized that running a country is not a joke?
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Nov 24, 2021 07:10pm
The US representative may say nice things but still give no money or recognition for the Taliban or their twin the IS-Khorasan
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 24, 2021 07:13pm
Old habits die hard.
Reply Recommend 0
Lutera
Nov 24, 2021 07:25pm
Pakistan should also ask for talks in Doha with US to help with the financial crunch.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taliban’s skewed priorities
Updated 24 Nov 2021

Taliban’s skewed priorities

The Taliban have yet to live up to their pledges to respect human rights and form a broad-based govt with women in its ranks.
24 Nov 2021

More pain to come

THE scale of fiscal adjustments the IMF has ordered the government to make over the next several weeks for the...
Updated 24 Nov 2021

Coal miners in peril

THERE appears to be no end in sight to the plight of coal miners working in a largely unregulated sector. Not only ...
Childish tactics
Updated 23 Nov 2021

Childish tactics

THE Asma Jehangir Conference held over the weekend in Lahore generated plenty of noise and controversy in terms of...
Agreement with IMF
Updated 23 Nov 2021

Agreement with IMF

THE good news is that Pakistan has finally struck a deal with the IMF for the resumption of the $6bn loan facility...
23 Nov 2021

Full syllabus

THE recent announcement by the federal education authorities that all exams, based on the entire syllabus, would be...