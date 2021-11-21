Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 21, 2021

Fawad blames past rulers for smog in Lahore

Waseem Ashraf ButtPublished November 21, 2021 - Updated November 21, 2021 09:58am
In this file photo, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File

GUJRAT: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday lashed out at the past rulers of Punjab for, what he called, causing substantial damage to its capital’s green cover which had adversely affected the air quality in Lahore.

“We see Lahore engulfed by fog every winter due to the past rulers of the city, who had cut trees for erecting a jungle of concrete there which badly affected green cover of Lahore and its surroundings,” he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of ‘Green Day Plantation’ in his home town of Jhelum.

He said before Imran Khan, there was no serious discussion on environment in the country due to a lack of leadership which could stress on forestation and Eco-friendly activities.

Fawad said it seemed that those who built palatial residences for themselves might have forgotten that they would feel suffocated in those concrete structures without planting trees.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was the first to popularise the concept of ‘billion tree tsunami’ project when it came into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Fawad said it was the PM’s vision to leave behind a safe and secure environment for the coming generations as respiratory ailments and deadly disease like cancer were already on the rise because of a lack of focus on environment by the past rulers.

He said a jungle spanning over 10,500 acres in Jhelum district had been preserved by the present government.

“We will plant 25,000 trees on 20,000 acres land today (Saturday) here,” he said while asking the audience to clap for around 6,000 students who came to participate in the plantation activity.

Expressing gratitude to the envoys of different countries for attending the Green Day Plantation, the minister said, “I hope you will be able to tell this beautiful story that how these children actually contributed in a big way towards environment.”

The minister also shed the light on the mega projects carried out by the present government in Jhelum. He said Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway would soon transform the economy of Jhelum and its adjacent areas. Similarly, he said, Jalalpur Canal project would irrigate 178,000 acres in Jhelum district after its completion.The minister said the agricultural economy and industrial sector got a new boost during the present government’s tenure.

He said the government was making serious efforts to control inflation which went up in the country due to global inflation.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Abdullah
Nov 21, 2021 10:29am
Pti should officialy be called Pakistan tehreek blame.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Censoring intimacy

Censoring intimacy

Usama Khilji
There needs to be a set criterion for officials making decisions on content at media and social media regulatory authorities.

Editorial

21 Nov 2021

Interest rate hike

THE State Bank’s decision to boost its interest rate by a hefty 150bps to 8.75pc signifies a shift in the...
IHK atrocities
Updated 21 Nov 2021

IHK atrocities

At least 30 Kashmiris have been murdered by Indian forces since Oct 1 in so-called search operations.
21 Nov 2021

Ticking time bomb

AS though there wasn’t already enough for Pakistanis to worry about, the 50th Cardiocon of the Pakistan Cardiac...
Worsening gas crunch
Updated 20 Nov 2021

Worsening gas crunch

PAKISTAN is on the verge of a massive gas crunch as temperatures begin to fall in most parts of the country, forcing...
20 Nov 2021

New Covid surge

PARTS of Europe and the US have seen a rise in Covid-19 cases, sparking fears of a fourth or fifth wave in several...
20 Nov 2021

Supporting the young

INDEED, a child living in Pakistan has many challenges to surmount even before she reaches adulthood and often ...