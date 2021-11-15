Dawn Logo

PML-Q ‘finds it hard’ to back PTI

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished November 15, 2021 - Updated November 15, 2021 02:24pm
A file photo of PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (C) and Pervaiz Elahi (L) at their residence in Lahore. — Dawn/File
LAHORE: Expressing concern over price hike and inflation, the PML-Q parliamentary party says it is becoming difficult with every passing day to continue supporting the PTI’s Punjab and federal governments.

The parliamentary party members vented their anger against the government and said a common man was suffering and they were unable to face their voters in respective constituencies.

A meeting chaired by party’s Punjab president Parvez Elahi expressed concern at the ever-increasing value of the US dollar and prices of petrol, electricity and gas besides the deteriorating situation of law and order in the province.

The PML-Q spokesman says the government has failed to solve common people’s problems. He says the current circumstances will worsen problems if the government persists with non-issues.

The parliamentary party also unanimously allowed Mr Elahi to take decisions on behalf of the party.

Federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, MNAs Salik Husain, Husain Elahi, Mrs Farrukh Khan and provincial ministers Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Bao Rizwan were also present.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2021

