Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 12, 2021

Ex-minister, son arrested after bail cancellation in murder case

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished November 12, 2021 - Updated November 12, 2021 10:38am
This picture shows a person handcuffed. — APP/File
This picture shows a person handcuffed. — APP/File

LOWER DIR: Former provincial minister and PML-N divisional president Malik Jehan Zeb Khan and his brother and son were arrested from the court premises in Timergara after cancellation of their bail before arrest.

Jehan Zeb, his brother advocate Malik Aurang Zeb and son Malik Nauman were named in Toormang incident on Sept 16, 2021, in which nine people were killed in a clash during a funeral.

They had secured bail before arrest from the court. The three were presented before the anti-terrorism court in Timergara wherein the judge cancelled their bail.

The accused were arrested and given into police custody. One of Jehan Zeb’s sons had been killed while another was injured in exchange of firing in Toormang on Sept 16.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TTP and a national tragedy
Updated 12 Nov 2021

TTP and a national tragedy

WHEN the Supreme Court summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear before the bench, it brought back focus on the...
12 Nov 2021

Iran nuclear talks

EFFORTS to revive the Iran nuclear deal are in a delicate phase and diplomatic manoeuvring and foresight will be...
12 Nov 2021

Toxic feudal factor

THE ghastly murder of Nazim Jokhio in Karachi’s Malir district reflects the macabre reality that thousands of...
Snubbed by allies
Updated 11 Nov 2021

Snubbed by allies

THESE past few weeks have been quite rough for the government. But no instance has been as embarrassing as the...
11 Nov 2021

Afghan suffering

IN its latest report, the UN has warned that more than half of Afghanistan’s population is expected to experience...
11 Nov 2021

National park damage

THE age-old question of ‘Quis custodiet ipsos custodes’, or ‘Who will guard the guards themselves’, has come...