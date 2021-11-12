Ex-minister, son arrested after bail cancellation in murder case

LOWER DIR: Former provincial minister and PML-N divisional president Malik Jehan Zeb Khan and his brother and son were arrested from the court premises in Timergara after cancellation of their bail before arrest.

Jehan Zeb, his brother advocate Malik Aurang Zeb and son Malik Nauman were named in Toormang incident on Sept 16, 2021, in which nine people were killed in a clash during a funeral.

They had secured bail before arrest from the court. The three were presented before the anti-terrorism court in Timergara wherein the judge cancelled their bail.

The accused were arrested and given into police custody. One of Jehan Zeb’s sons had been killed while another was injured in exchange of firing in Toormang on Sept 16.

