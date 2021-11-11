Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 11, 2021

PM Imran asks PTI MNAs to focus on Karachi development

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished November 11, 2021 - Updated November 11, 2021 09:30am
Prime Minister Imran Khan holds a meeting with PTI MNAs from Karachi at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad on Wednesday. — Picture courtesy: PMO
Prime Minister Imran Khan holds a meeting with PTI MNAs from Karachi at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad on Wednesday. — Picture courtesy: PMO

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asked some Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNAs from Karachi to contribute their level best for development in their respective constituencies while planning a strong strategy covering every town and district of the province.

The directives from the top came during a meeting held in Islamabad with a delegation of Karachi legislators led by Maritime Affairs Minister Syed Ali Zaidi, who briefed the PM about the status of the Karachi development package and discussed their future strategy for the city in particular and province in general.

The Karachi MNAs included Faheem Khan, retired Captain Jameel Ahmed Khan, Saifur Rehman, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Attaullah and Aftab Jehangir.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held meetings with members of National Assembly and discussed the ongoing legislative process in parliament, political situation in the country and the ongoing development projects in different constituencies,” said a brief statement issued after the meeting.

Minister Zaidi later said that the PM was convinced that despite short of legal authority and funds, his party MNAs should focus on development in their constituencies.

The PTI MNAs expressed their disappointment on the performance of the Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh, he said and added that the legislators were of the view that despite their efforts the failure of the provincial government was a real problem behind increasing sense of deprivation in Sindh.

“We discussed at length different strategies for Sindh,” the federal minister told Dawn. “The PTI has a very strong plan for entire Sindh and let me tell you we will be seen in each and every district of the province in line with the PM’s vision for a prosperous and better Sindh where at present the people are being deprived of basic rights and developments.”

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Nov 11, 2021 09:28am
No development will happen during Bhutto is alive regime
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Snubbed by allies
Updated 11 Nov 2021

Snubbed by allies

THESE past few weeks have been quite rough for the government. But no instance has been as embarrassing as the...
11 Nov 2021

Afghan suffering

IN its latest report, the UN has warned that more than half of Afghanistan’s population is expected to experience...
11 Nov 2021

National park damage

THE age-old question of ‘Quis custodiet ipsos custodes’, or ‘Who will guard the guards themselves’, has come...
10 Nov 2021

Paying taxes

FOR whatever it is worth, finance adviser Shaukat Tarin’s pledge to tax everyone’s income to boost tax-to-GDP...
10 Nov 2021

A win for journalists

IN a welcome move, the National Assembly has passed the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, ...
Temple land allotment
Updated 10 Nov 2021

Temple land allotment

THE CDA’s withdrawal of a notification regarding the cancellation of allotment of a plot reserved for a Hindu...