PM Imran asks PTI MNAs to focus on Karachi development

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asked some Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNAs from Karachi to contribute their level best for development in their respective constituencies while planning a strong strategy covering every town and district of the province.

The directives from the top came during a meeting held in Islamabad with a delegation of Karachi legislators led by Maritime Affairs Minister Syed Ali Zaidi, who briefed the PM about the status of the Karachi development package and discussed their future strategy for the city in particular and province in general.

The Karachi MNAs included Faheem Khan, retired Captain Jameel Ahmed Khan, Saifur Rehman, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Attaullah and Aftab Jehangir.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held meetings with members of National Assembly and discussed the ongoing legislative process in parliament, political situation in the country and the ongoing development projects in different constituencies,” said a brief statement issued after the meeting.

Minister Zaidi later said that the PM was convinced that despite short of legal authority and funds, his party MNAs should focus on development in their constituencies.

The PTI MNAs expressed their disappointment on the performance of the Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh, he said and added that the legislators were of the view that despite their efforts the failure of the provincial government was a real problem behind increasing sense of deprivation in Sindh.

“We discussed at length different strategies for Sindh,” the federal minister told Dawn. “The PTI has a very strong plan for entire Sindh and let me tell you we will be seen in each and every district of the province in line with the PM’s vision for a prosperous and better Sindh where at present the people are being deprived of basic rights and developments.”

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2021