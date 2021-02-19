Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 19, 2021

GI of Himalayan pink salt to be registered

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 19, 2021Updated February 19, 2021 08:47am
A man applies the final touches to a sculpture made from Himalayan pink rock salt on the outskirts of Lahore. — Reuters
A man applies the final touches to a sculpture made from Himalayan pink rock salt on the outskirts of Lahore. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce on Thursday announced that it will register Himalayan pink salt — extracted from the Salt Range which extends along the south of the Potohar Plateau and the north of the Jhelum River — as Geographical Indications (GI).

The decision was taken in a meeting with the Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) Pakistan chaired by Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood. IPO Chairman Mujeeb Ahmed Khan also attended the meeting.

An official announcement said that during the meeting, GI registration of products from various regions of Pakistan was discussed. The move aims to curb unauthorised use of Pakistan’s GI by other countries.

“We decided that, after registration of rice, pink salt from the Salt Range mountains of Pakistan will be registered as GI,” the adviser said, adding that this will encourage and motivate our producers to expand their business at a global level.

For this, a registrant would be designated with the approval of the Cabinet.

Similarly, a list of other products on a priority basis will be pursued. “We urge our business community to identify and inform IPO of other products that can be registered as GI in order to protect them for realising their export potential,” Mr Dawood further said.

The commerce adviser expressed his satisfaction at the progress made and reiterated the importance of GI registration for various products.

The registration of GI products will serve as a potential economic tool to promote and enhance national and international trade of Pakistan.

Speedy registration will protect GIs of Pakistan and eradicate the possibility of violation of these products, the adviser said.

He further advised the commerce ministry to double its efforts for registration of potential products as GI on a priority basis, the announcement added.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahmed khan lehri
Feb 19, 2021 08:56am
Good job
Reply Recommend 0
Deodar
Feb 19, 2021 09:30am
Same as normal salt.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Nazi
Feb 19, 2021 09:48am
These GI registrations appear to be internal, that is registered with governments GI department. Holds no value unless it is registered with the global body! Great planning, keep education budgets low, so no capability to ask questions!
Reply Recommend 0
ZZQ
Feb 19, 2021 09:56am
Good move... We have been sleeping over so many such issues as the previous thug maafias were all bz plundering
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Feb 19, 2021 10:01am
Excellent move by our government. All over the world Pink Salt is preferred in cooking and other uses But never mentioned its Origins. The only place it is produced in the world is Pakistan. Thanks
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

State functionaries
19 Feb 2021

State functionaries

The state is yet to assess its role vis-à-vis Islamic fundamentals.
Forced cremations
Updated 18 Feb 2021

Forced cremations

Sri Lankan Muslims have faced forced evictions, smear campaigns and unlawful arrests.

Editorial

19 Feb 2021

LSM estimates

THE new estimates for large-scale manufacturing production published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics support ...
19 Feb 2021

Election antics

THE Senate elections have been embroiled in a bigger controversy than was required. At multiple levels there are...
RIP Ali Sadpara
Updated 19 Feb 2021

RIP Ali Sadpara

Perhaps there is some comfort in the fact that Sadpara's final resting place will be on the very mountains he loved so much.
Updated 18 Feb 2021

IMF agreement

The IMF should be seen as the ICU of economies, a place where countries go when they are facing a severe crisis.
18 Feb 2021

Cautious hope

IT appears that Covid-19 cases in Pakistan are falling after a terrifying winter spike, with the positivity ratio...
18 Feb 2021

Pro-women laws’ application

LEGISLATION is only as effective in so far as it is implemented. On that score, women’s rights legislation in...