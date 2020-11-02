DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | November 02, 2020

Turkey pulls 2 girls out of rubble three days after quake; death toll rises to 85

AP 02 Nov 2020

Email

Rescue workers lift blocks of cement during the ongoing search operation at the site of a collapsed building as they look for survivors and victims in the city of Izmir on November 2. — AFP
Rescue workers lift blocks of cement during the ongoing search operation at the site of a collapsed building as they look for survivors and victims in the city of Izmir on November 2. — AFP
Members of rescue services work as they search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir on November 2. — AP
Members of rescue services work as they search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir on November 2. — AP

In what one rescue worker called a miracle, extraction teams brought two girls out alive on Monday from the wreckage of their collapsed apartment buildings in the Turkish city of Izmir, three days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.

Onlookers applauded in joy and relief as ambulances carrying the girls rushed to hospitals immediately after their rescues.

The overall death toll in Friday's quake reached 85 after teams found more bodies overnight amid toppled buildings in Izmir, Turkey's third largest city.

Close to 1,000 people were injured, mostly in Turkey, in the quake, which was centered in the Aegean Sea northeast of the Greek island of Samos. It killed two teenagers on Samos and injured at least 19 other people on the island.

Rescue workers clapped in unison on Monday as 14-year-old Idil Sirin was removed from the rubble, after being trapped for 58 hours. Her eight-year-old sister, Ipek, did not survive, NTV television reported.

Seven hours later, rescuers working on another toppled building extricated three-year-old Elif Perincek, whose mother and two sisters had been rescued two days earlier.

The child spent 65 hours in the wreckage of her apartment and became the 106th person to be rescued alive, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Muammer Celik of Istanbul's search-and-rescue team told NTV television that he thought Elif was dead when he reached the child inside the wreckage.

"There was dust on her face, her face was white," he said. "When I cleaned the dust from her face, she opened her eyes. I was astonished. It was a miracle, it was a true miracle."

The girl would not let go of my hand throughout the rescue operation, Celik said, adding: "I am now her big brother".

There was some debate over the magnitude of the earthquake. The US Geological Survey rated it 7.0, while Istanbul's Kandilli Institute put it at 6.9 and Turkey's emergency management agency said it measured 6.6.

The quake triggered a small tsunami that hit Samos and the Seferihisar district of Izmir, drowning one elderly woman. The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul as well as in the Greek capital of Athens. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

Turkey has a mix of older buildings and cheap or illegal construction, which can lead to serious damage and deaths when earthquakes hit. Regulations have been tightened in light of earthquakes to strengthen or demolish older buildings and urban renewal is under way in Turkish cities, but it is not happening fast enough.

Turkey sits on top of fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed some 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey. Earthquakes are frequent in Greece as well.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 02, 2020 03:45pm
Great efforts by the Turkish emergency search and rescue services to save precious lives and help people trapped in the rubble of highly unfortunate earth quake stricken city of Izmir, Turkey. Well done and keep it up.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dangerous deadlock

Dangerous deadlock

Both sides should step back from confrontation and engage in a national dialogue to solve problems.

Editorial

Updated 02 Nov 2020

America’s choice

THE United States is gearing up for a poll verdict on Nov 3 in what is arguably one of the most crucial and...
02 Nov 2020

Rao Anwar’s trial

THE trial of retired SSP Malir Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case is emblematic of a dysfunctional ...
02 Nov 2020

Fertiliser subsidy

THE federal government’s decision to allow a subsidy of Rs5.4bn on diammonium phosphate, or DAP, fertiliser will...
01 Nov 2020

Irresponsible remarks

PML-N LEADER and former speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has triggered a controversy by stating on...
Updated 01 Nov 2020

Dangerous path

ONCE more the fires of Islamophobia have been lit, setting off an ugly series of events that have put the Muslim and...
01 Nov 2020

Saleem Asmi

SALEEM Asmi, a former Dawn editor, died late Friday night after a long and courageous struggle against infirmity and...