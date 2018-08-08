Video of mother demanding PIA crew to open plane door for 'unconscious' baby goes viral

A video of a baby who had allegedly fallen unconscious due to faulty air conditioning in a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight was shared on social media and TV channels on Wednesday, prompting the national carrier's spokesperson to take notice.

The video shows a woman — presumed to be the mother of the infant — yelling at PIA crew members to open the plane's door while pointing at the baby who was being held by a male passenger. The PIA staff can be seen telling the woman to wait, with one male official saying: "[sic] would have opened the door ... [we are] talking to the pilot".

The other passengers can also be heard demanding for the door to be opened, with some of them fanning the baby and others chanting "shame" at the officials.

PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar, when contacted by Dawn.com, said he was unaware of the incident prior to the video being shared on social media today. He was also unclear on which flight the incident had taken place.

"PIA has taken notice of the video and has launched an investigation to find out which flight and crew members are shown in the video," said Tajwar. "Some people on the media are reporting that the incident took place on August 1, some are saying on August 3 — we have yet to confirm exactly which flight and date it was."

He also added that there has been no official complaint registered with PIA regarding this incident.