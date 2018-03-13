New Islamabad airport to be functional by end of April: PM's adviser

RAWALPINDI: The new Islamabad airport will be functional by the end of April, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Abbasi told airport officials during a visit on Monday.

Mr Abbasi was briefed on operational preparedness and facilities for passengers. Officials from the Aviation Division, the Civil Aviation Authority, the Airport Security Force and Pakistan International Airlines were also present.

Mr Abbasi said there would not be further delays in making the airport operational.

He was told that the new airport was completed at an estimated cost of Rs85 billion. It has two runways and will be capable of handling nine million passengers every year, with 90 operational immigration counters.

The airport is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, including modern aerobridges, radars and a landing and airfield lighting system. It will have 15 passenger boarding bridges and a vast parking area.

Mr Abbasi also planted a cassia nodosa tree at the airport.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2018