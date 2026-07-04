E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Germany coach Nagelsmann steps down after exit; DFB talking to Klopp

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BERLIN: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann stepped down on Friday following the team’s early World Cup exit, and the German Football Association said its board was in talks with Juergen Klopp to replace him.

Germany’s defeat to Paraguay on penalties marked a third consecutive disappointing World Cup campaign after first-round exits in 2018 and 2022. The four-time world champions last lifted the trophy in 2014.

“My top priority has always been the tea­m’s success. After such a bitter disappointment, they deserve the chance for a fresh start,” Nagelsmann said in a statement. “

Nagelsmann, 38, who took charge in 2023 and became the youngest coach to lead a team in a World Cup knockout match in four decades, had said after the defeat that he was “not someone to say ‘I’m stepping down’ just because we were eliminated.”

“The German Football Association expr­essly thanks Julian Nagelsmann for his work since September 2023,” DFB Presi­dent Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement.

The board said it had begun conversations with former Liverpool manager Klopp, who has signalled “general willingness” to consider the position.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

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