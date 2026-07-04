Shan likely to be retained as skipper for WI Tests

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to retain Shan Masood as Test captain for the upcoming two-match away series against the West Indies, with the first Test scheduled to begin on July 25.

Well-informed sources told Dawn that the PCB held detailed discussions on whether to replace Shan as Test captain but ultimately decided to continue with him. According to the sources, several key decision-makers were not in favour of either reinstating Babar Azam as captain or handing the additional responsibility of Test leadership to T20 skipper Salman Ali Agha.

Sources further said that with fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and wicket-keeper/batsman Mohammad Rizwan unlikely to be selected for the West Indies tour, Shan emerged as the only viable option to lead the side.

The first Test will be held in Tarouba and the second in Port-of-Spain (Aug 2-6).

Shan has captained Pakistan in 16 Tests, losing 12 of them.

Pakistan endured a disappointing run under Shan’s captaincy, suffering home and away Test series defeats against Bangladesh, losing all four matches. The team also faced a 3-0 whitewash in Australia in Shan’s first series as captain, followed by a 2-0 defeat in South Africa.

The only notable success during his tenure came in the home series against England, which Pakistan won 2-1 last year. Pakistan also drew the home Test series 1-1 against both the West Indies and South Africa.

Shan’s own batting performances have also fallen below expectations. However, despite his poor record as both captain and batsman, the PCB still appears to regard him as its preferred choice to lead the Test side.

Meanwhile, sources told Dawn that the squad for the West Indies tour has almost been finalised and is expected to be announced shortly.

According to sources, youngsters Abdullah Fazal, Ghazi Ghouri, Azan Awais, Ubaid Shah and Khalid Usman are likely to be included in the Test squad. Discussions are also continuing over the inclusion of one additional middle-order batter and another fast bowler, with 15 players of a total of 17, already finalised.

The likely squad comprises Shan, Abdullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Babar, Kamran Ghu­lam, Salman Ali Agha, Ghazi, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Khalid Usman, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026