Two more foreign coaches appointed by PHF

LAHORE: After appointing Dutch Herman Kruis a day earlier as national hockey coaching adviser, three more foreigners were included in the national team’s management by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Friday.

The foreign officials appointed by the federation include David Dwyer (fitness and high performance coach), Bob Johan Veldhof (goalkeeping coach) and Chris Bowen (sports psychologist).

Adnan Zakir, a former international player of Pakistan, was also inducted as the junior talent identification coach.

In another notable decision, Kruis was given the role of national team’s head coach. According to the media release issued by the PHF, Kruis replaces incumbent head coach Manzoor-ul-Hasan Senior.

During Manzoor’s time as head coach, Pakistan lost all their eight matches of the 2025-26 FIH Pro League as the team ended the league without a single win. Prior to his appointment, the Green-shirts suffered eight defeats in the league.

“The PHF is pleased to announce the selection of an internationally acclaimed high-performance coaching team as part of its comprehensive strategy to revive Pakistan hockey and restore the country’s standing among the world’s leading hockey nations,” the PHF said in a media statement issued on Friday.

“Herman Kruis, an internationally renowned Dutch hockey coach with decades of elite coaching and technical leadership experience, will serve as the Overall National Hockey Coaching Adviser. He will lead the development of Pakistan’s modern coaching philosophy, oversee technical standards, advise the senior national management, and establish a long-term performance pathway for Pakistan hockey,” the statement added.

“Fitness and High-Performance Coach, David Dwyer, brings extensive expertise in sports science, athlete conditioning, injury prevention, strength and conditioning, and elite performance management. He will introduce modern physical preparation systems aimed at ensuring Pakistan’s players meet international fitness benchmarks.

“Junior Talent Identification Coach, Adnan Zakir, will establish a structured national talent identification programme to discover, nurture and develop future international players from across Pakistan,” it further said.

“Goalkeeping Coach, Bob Johan Veldhof, will develop specialised training programmes for Pakistan’s goalkeepers, modernise goalkeeping techniques, and mentor local goalkeeping coaches.

“Sports Psychologist, Chris Bowen, will introduce modern mental performance systems focusing on confidence building, leadership, resilience, pressure management, team culture, motivation, and psychological preparation for international competition.”

The PHF statement added, “This international coaching team will work with all Pakistan national hockey teams, including the senior, junior, under-18 and youth teams, as well as the national women’s hockey programme.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026