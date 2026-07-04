Sinner, record-equalling Djokovic reach fourth round

LONDON: Novak Djokovic earned another slice of Wimbledon history as the seven-time winner advanced to the fourth round, while defending champion Jannik Sinner powered past Jenson Brooksby on Friday.

Djokovic beat French 25th seed Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4) on Centre Court to equal Roger Federer’s men’s singles record for most match wins at Wimbledon.

Martina Navratilova (120) is the only player to have won more singles matches at Wimbledon than Djokovic and Federer.

Djokovic also tied Federer for most appearances in the last 16 of the men’s singles at Wimbledon in the Open era, making the fourth round for the 18th time.

“To be able to make history of this sport is a huge honour and privilege, especially here,” Djokovic said.

“It’s always been a dream tournament for me here. I propose a match-up between Roger and me for 106, let’s stop it here and call Roger to come!”

Djokovic is only the fourth man in the Open era to make the last 16 at Wimbledon aged 39 or older after Federer, Pancho Gonzales and Ken Rosewall.

He arrived at Wimbledon targeting a record 25th Grand Slam singles crown, which would break a tie with Margaret Court and draw him level with Federer’s record eight titles at the All England Club.

Winning Wimbledon would also make Djokovic the oldest man to lift a Grand Slam trophy in the Open era.

He meets Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin, who beat Brazilian Joao Fonseca in straight sets, for a place in his 66th Grand Slam quarter-final and 17th at Wimbledon.

Sinner has never lost a Grand Slam match to a player ranked as low as world number 81 Brooksby and he delivered an imperious display on Court One to keep that streak intact with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win.

The 24-year-old is into the last 16 for the fifth time, equalling Nicola Pietrangeli’s record for most Wimbledon men’s singles fourth-round appearances by an Italian.

In the last 16, he will face Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki — a surprise third-round winner against Spanish starlet Rafael Jodar.

Sinner ended Carlos Alcaraz’s two-year reign as Wimbledon champion with a brilliant final victory over the Spaniard last year.

The four-time Grand Slam champion had been some way from those lofty heights in his opening two matches this week, but he was more convincing against Brooksby.

Hoping to win Wimbledon for the first time, women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka faces a tricky test against Jelena Ostapenko.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who has reached 14 successive major quarter-finals, has lost in the semi-finals on each of her past three visits to Wimbledon.

And while Sabalenka’s presence in the latter stages of the majors has become a given, she has won only one of the last six Grand Slam tournaments.

That makes 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko an intriguing obstacle for Sabalenka to hurdle.

Elsewhere in Friday’s third-round action, Japan’s Naomi Osaka ended her long wait to reach the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time with a 6-1, 6-3 win against Australian Daria Kasatkina.

Osaka has caused a stir at Wimbledon with her eye-catching outfits, but the 28-year-old is finally stealing the spotlight with her performances as well.

She needed just 65 minutes to dispatch Kasatkina, setting up a fourth-round clash against Sabalenka or Ostapenko.

“I’m really happy. In my career I’d never won on this court. I’m just glad to have made a really good memory here,” Osaka said.

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula thrashed Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-1, 6-3.

Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year, beat Russian Anna Kalinskaya in three sets.

Daniil Medvedev, seeded eighth, was shocked by world number 74 Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets.

Late on Thursday, it was the end of the road for Caty McNally as she ran into a roadblock in the form of 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and went down 6-1, 6-2.

Wildcard Jacob Fearnley succumbed to Spaniard Jaume Munar 6-4, 7-6 (3) 6-4 while Jan Choinski won the first set against 17th seed Francis Tiafoe but could not keep him at bay, going down 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-2.

Bulgarian 35-year-old Grigor Dimitrov produced a vintage display of grass-court tennis to subdue fast-rising Czech 15th seed Jakub Mensik.

Handed a wildcard by organisers, Dimitrov showed his class in a 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory on Court One.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026