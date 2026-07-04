Huge win for Punjab ‘A’

ISLAMABAD: Punjab ‘A’ gave Gilgit-Baltistan an 11-0 lesson on the second day of the Prime Minister National Women’s U-21 Hockey Championship here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Uswa Urooj smashed eight goals, Lareb scored a brace while Uzwa contributed one.

In the second match of the day, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) defeated Star Women 2-0 with goals coming from Zunaira and Muqaddas.

On the opening day of the 16-team event, Sindh ‘B’ defeated KP-1 4-0 while Punjab ‘B’ downed Star Academy 2-1.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026