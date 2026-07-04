E-Paper | July 08, 2026

England cruise into Women’s T20 World Cup final

AFP Published
LONDON: England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a stroke during the T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa at The Oval.—Reuters
LONDON: England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a stroke during the T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa at The Oval.—Reuters
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LONDON: England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt led from the front on her return from injury with a superb 75 in a 40-run Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final thrashing of South Africa here at The Oval on Thursday.

England, sent in to bat, slumped to 23-3 inside four overs to spark fears of yet another knockout loss in a showpiece.

But player-of-the-match Sciver-Brunt, back after missing the last three group games with a calf injury, counter-attacked.

She received excellent support from former skipper Heather Knight (58) as they turned the tide with a fourth-wicket stand of 133 that took their team to 169-5.

Tournament hosts England will play arch-rivals Australia in the final.

A chase of 170 was always going to be a tough task for South Africa and they finished well short on 129-8. Kapp took 1-16 and Ismail 2-31.

Earlier, South Africa enjoyed a brilliant start by taking three England wickets inside the first four overs.

Fast bowler Ismail struck with her first ball, Amy Jones cutting straight to point.

England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge was bowled for just 12 by Kapp’s well-disguised slower ball.

England were three down when Alice Capsey was lbw to Ismail.

But Sciver-Brunt and Knight revived the innings. Sciver-Brunt completed a fine fifty off 35 balls. Knight slog-swept Khaka for a huge six to go to a 42-ball fifty. Both Sciver-Brunt and Knight fell in the penultimate over to left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (2-25) but by then the damage had been done.

South Africa suffered a major setback in their chase when skipper Wolvaardt was well caught for 17 by Sophie Ecclestone at mid-on off Linsey Smith.

The Proteas’ 43-1 was quickly transformed into 49-2 when Annerie Dercksen sliced a slower ball from Freya Kemp to point.

England captured the wicket of Kapp for just five when the all-rounder gave a gentle catch to Sciver-Brunt at extra-cover. South Africa opener Tazmin Brits made fifty at better than a run-a-ball before she fell to Dean.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

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