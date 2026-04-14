Pakistan launches medical tourism initiative under Special Investment Facilitation Council

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan National Medical Tourism Initiative, under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), has been formally launched.

The development was announced during the 30th Annual International Conference of the Pakistan Association of Plastic Surgeons (Paps), marking a significant milestone for the country’s surgical landscape.

Organised under the leadership of Conference Secretary Prof Dr Abdul Khaliq Malik, head of Plastic and Burn Surgery at Pims, the event drew over 400 delegates and 12 international faculty members despite regional challenges.

The conference served as a premier scientific forum, featuring a robust lineup of research-based presentations, state-of-the-art lectures, and live surgical workshops. A dedicated track focused on non-invasive aesthetic procedures, such as Botox, fillers and fat grafting, provided residents and specialists with hands-on exposure to global trends.

The event hosted an eminent lineup of global experts, including Prof Dr Eva Maria (Germany), president of Icoplast, Prof Nick Wilson John (UK), chair of the Bapras Education Committee and leading specialists from China, Egypt, Türkiye, Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

The ceremony, attended by Health Secretary Aslam Ghauri and senior military officials, including DG SIFC Maj Gen Asadur Rehman Cheema, aimed to position Pakistan as a regional destination for affordable, high-quality reconstructive and aesthetic surgery.

The conference received significant academic support from the vice chancellors of Nums and SZABMU, alongside the administrative patronage of Prof Dr Rana Imran Sikandar, executive director of Pims.

During the proceedings, the new leadership of Paps was sworn in, with Prof Dr Mazhar Nizam assuming office as president.

Prof Dr Abdul Khaliq Malik expressed gratitude to the organising committee, particularly acknowledging the contributions of Dr Safdar Ali and Prof Dr Farrukh Aslam. The long-standing services of pioneers such as Prof Mamoon Rasheed and Prof Moazzam Nazir Tarar were also recognised for inspiring the next generation of surgeons.

The three-day event concluded with a resolve to strengthen global academic collaborations and cement Pakistan’s role as an emerging leader in plastic surgery innovation.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal held a meeting with the Sehat Kahani team, led by CEO Dr Sara Saeed Khurram.

During the meeting, the CEO presented a briefing on the three-month performance of Sehat Kahani’s telemedicine integration across basic health units (BHUs) in Islamabad and dispensaries in Karachi. She said the project has been implemented across eight facilities, serving thousands of patients through both general and specialist consultations.

The briefing highlighted that key specialties included gynaecology, paediatrics and dermatology, with the highest patient volumes recorded in the 0–9 and 20–49 age groups. Notably, 65 per cent of the beneficiaries were women, reflecting improved access to healthcare services.

From a financial perspective, the initiative resulted in an estimated cost saving of approximately Rs8 million by reducing patient travel, avoiding expensive private consultations and ensuring timely access to medicines and treatment.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026