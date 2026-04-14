Comeback not impossible, says Yamal as Barca chase history at Atletico

MADRID: Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal in action during a training session at the Metropolitano Stadium on Monday.—AFP

MADRID: Lamine Yamal insisted on Monday that Barcelona must not treat a Champions League fightback at Atletico Madrid as something that is insurmountable.

Barca travel to the Metropolitano on Tuesday trailing 2-0 from the first leg of their quarter-final, a deficit that leaves them staring at an exit from the competition unless they can conjure something extraordinary away from home.

“We mustn’t think of a comeback as a miracle,” Yamal told a press conference.

“I’ve been lucky enough that, ever since I was a child, I’ve had to take on more responsibility than I should have. I’m used to it.

“I just focus on enjoying it, on not seeing it as a problem, but as a strength. I’m grateful for everything that’s happening to me.”

More than half of the side set to step out in Madrid emerged from La Masia, Barcelona’s youth academy, with 18-year-old Yamal widely viewed as the most dazzling product since Lionel Messi.

He burst onto the international stage by helping Spain win the 2024 European Championship and finished second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or vote.

“It’s very important to have lots of La Masia players on the pitch for matches like tomorrow’s. We’re all home-grown, we all love Barca. We know what a moment like this means. We’ll give it our all right to the end,” he said.

Barcelona managed one of the greatest escape in knockout competition when they erased a 4-0 loss to PSG with a 6-1 victory at Camp Nou in the 2016-17 last 16.

The task looks even steeper given recent history. Last month Barca were knocked out of the Copa del Rey semi-finals by Atletico after losing 4-0 in the first leg at the Metropolitano.

A 3-0 win in the return proved insufficient, sending Atletico into Saturday’s final against Real Sociedad.

Yamal, however, is adamant Barcelona will not give up without a fight.

“We promise that, if we’re knocked out, we’ll fight right to the end. We’ll give our all for this badge. It’ll be a match lasting 90 minutes or more; this isn’t over yet. A comeback is very much possible, which is why we’re here,” Yamal said.

Meanwhile on Monday, Atletico midfielder Koke said his team must play with “personality” to stop Barcelona mounting a comeback.

“It’s hugely important to beat the press they usually put on,” Koke told reporters.

“They’re a team that presses very high, that pushes their line almost up to the halfway line, that presses you, that suffocates you.

“That’s where our personality comes in, when it’s time to play, to want the ball, to make ourselves available, to make runs in behind.”

In Tuesday’s other fixture, Liverpool have a mountain to climb to oust holders PSG from the Champions League but are hoping the Anfield factor can salvage a bitterly disappointing season.

The Champions League represents one final chance of silverware but it is a long shot after the team were outclassed 2-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final at the Parc des Princes.

“It’s down to us to be in the best shape possible to make a special evening on Tuesday,” said captain Virgil van Dijk.

“We are at home and we have to show belief that we can do it. It needs a special performance but I’m lucky I have been part of special performances so I will try and bring that across for the team.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot issued a rallying cry after the Fulham win to try and get the fans back onside for the visit of the European champions.

“This was a massive win not only for the league but looking forward to Tuesday. Not only for the players but also for the fans. After a 4-0 loss and a 2-0 loss everybody could do with this win,” said Slot.

“One thing is clear is that on Tuesday we need our fans. There were fans in Paris but we had a very hard time.

On the other hand PSG received a boost as forward Bradley Barcola has been named in the squad for the second leg, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

The France international had been sidelined for a month after suffering a severe ankle ligament sprain during the Champions League last-16 second leg at Chelsea.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026