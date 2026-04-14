Three robbers held, one killed in ‘encounters’

TOBA TEK SINGH/SARGODHA: Three suspected robbers were arrested in injured condition and another killed in separate encounters with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Toba Tek Singh and Sargodha.

In Toba Tek Singh, two alleged robbers were arrested in injured condition following an encounter with Batala Colony police late on Sunday night. According to a police spokesperson, the suspects, identified as Basit and Noor, were wanted in more than 50 robbery cases.

Police said they received information that four suspects had snatched Rs70,000 and a mobile phone from a citizen and fled. A police team, led by Station House Officer Zaheer Akhtar, chased them near a water disposal station. Upon spotting the police, the suspects allegedly opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate in self-defence.

After the exchange of fire, two suspects were found injured, reportedly hit by gunfire from their own accomplices. The remaining two suspects escaped under the cover of darkness. Police recovered the stolen cash and mobile phone from the arrested suspects, who were later shifted toAllied Hospitalfor treatment.

In another encounter in the Samanabad police area, a suspect was arrested in injured condition. Police said a team, led by SHO Talish Abbas, signalled four suspects riding motorcycles near the Eden Villas locality. The suspects allegedly opened fire, which was returned by the police.

After the firing stopped, one suspect was found injured while his three accomplices escaped. Police claimed he was hit by bullets fired by his own associates. The injured suspect was identified as Muhammad Humaira, who was wanted in 11 robbery cases.

A snatched motorcycle and illegal weapons were recovered from his possession. He was shifted toSamanabad General Hospital.

In Shahpur City, a notorious robber allegedly involved in around three dozen cases of theft and robbery was killed during an encounter with the CCD. His accomplices managed to escape.

Reports said a CCD team attempted to stop three suspects riding a motorcycle. Instead of surrendering, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the officials.

The CCD personnel returned fire in self-defence. After the exchange of fire, the body of an armed suspect, identified as Adil, was found at the scene. Police said he was wanted in multiple cases of theft and robbery. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest his accomplices, who fled during the encounter.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026