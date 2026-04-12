WIDE ANGLE: DENNIS THE MENACE TURNS 75

Dennis the Menace has been a popular character for 75 years

For 75 years, Dennis the Menace — wearing his signature red-and-black striped shirt and joined by his scruffy sidekick Gnasher — has been delighting children with his unapologetic mischief.

Dennis the Menace debuted in the Beano comic for children in March 1951 and quickly became a favourite with readers. His name derives from the music hall song ‘Dennis the Menace from Venice’, and his distinctive silhouette (very like that of his “Abyssinian wire-haired tripe hound” Gnasher) was first drawn on a cigarette pack in a pub in the Scottish town of St Andrews.

Coincidentally, on the other side of the Atlantic, another “naughty” boy called Dennis made his first appearance in a syndicated newspaper comic strip on the same day as British Dennis. In contrast to his British namesake, American Dennis is a blonde five-year-old with a round face, a blue and black striped T-shirt and red dungarees. American Dennis’ mischief comes from his misguided attempts to be helpful, rather than British Dennis’ deliberate misbehaviour.

The appearance of Dennis the Menace has changed somewhat over time, in his height, the length of his legs and his possession of a catapult. But his spiked hair, red and black striped jumper, black shorts, knobbly knees and oversized boots have remained.

Dennis the Menace’s brand of rule-breaking humour reveals why naughty characters continue to delight readers

Like his predecessor, William Brown of the Just William books, Dennis has a nemesis — Walter the Softy. Walter has some similarities to William’s enemy Hubert Lane. Both Walter and Hubert are depicted as cowardly, prim and opposed to fun. But, as researchers have explored, there is a somewhat homophobic element to the depiction of Dennis’s menacing of Walter.

Walter is portrayed through ballet dancing in a tutu, sewing, playing with dolls and caring for his dog, named Foo-Foo. Dennis’ attitude to Walter was modified in 2012 to limit accusations of homophobia related to his interests in pursuits that are stereotypically considered feminine. He was renamed Walter Brown.

Another thing to have changed with time is the way the strips end. Generally, in the 1970s, they’d close with Dennis lying over his father’s knee and getting beaten with a slipper. With the ending of corporal punishment in English state schools in 1986 (independent schools ended it much later, in 1999), teachers beating the Bash Street Kids or Dennis the Menace with a cane was no longer a likely outcome of misbehaviour.

THE APPEAL OF ‘NAUGHTY’ CHARACTERS

So what is the appeal of “naughty” characters for children? Researchers have found that different age groups find different things funny. They characterise two types of humour evident in The Beano — disparaging, such as making fun of people, and slapstick.

However, despite concerns about the impact of popular reading on the morals of young people that have been evident since the 19th century, there is very little evidence of children being led astray by reading about rule-breaking characters. Instead, comedy can be used to undermine power hierarchies through the upending of social status — or, in children’s media, by making fun of adults.

The comeuppance of naughty characters at the end of a story is rarely permanent. For example, in Beatrix Potter’s stories, Peter Rabbit may end up in bed with a cold after disobeying his mother, while his well-behaved sisters eat the blackberries they picked, but a few books later, he is back having adventures with his cousin, Benjamin Bunny.

Humorous stories about naughty children provide an imaginative space to be a rule breaker and laugh at powerful adults, to accept the punishment, but to enjoy another day of mischief. Like Peter, Dennis’ irrepressible mischief has made children laugh for generations. Long may he continue to do so.

The writer is Senior Lecturer in Early Childhood Studies at the University of East London in the UK

Republished from The Conversation

Published in Dawn, ICON, April 12th, 2026