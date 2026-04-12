An evening of classical music enthrals audience

KARACHI: It is thoughtful of the Arts Council to have resumed it’s ‘Baithak’ series in which classical musicians of the country showcase their talent. On Friday evening, the first programme of the now regular event was very well received by the discerning audience at the council’s Haseena Moin Hall featuring three of Pakistan’s known artists, including the revered Ustad Fateh Ali Khan.

The gig began with sitar player Ustad Farhan Raees Khan’s delightful two performances. The first one was raga-based composition and the second, a combination of folk tunes and film melodies. It has to be said that one has been listening to Ustad Farhan for quite a few years playing at various festivals, and he appears to have grown tremendously as an instrumentalist.

A certain degree of flair can be noticed in his presentation which adds a new dimension to his art. Even before he got to the jhala part of the rendition, one could see the way he was moving towards the climax of the performance, totally immersed in the act.

Ustad Farhan was accompanied on stage by his brother Huzoor Hasnain — sons of the great Ustad Raees Khan. Also, the company of the tabla player Shabbir Husain Jhari made the whole stint on stage doubly enjoyable. He was so good that the attendees could hear each stroke of the beat on the tabla.

Next up was Izzat Fateh Ali Khan, the son of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan. He has been appearing on stage ever since he was a kid and these days as a young man he regularly takes part in musical shows with his illustrious father. He chose raga bihag to entertain music lovers, and entertain he did.

Finally, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan graced the stage and presented a few items in his inimitable Gwalior gharana style. It was greatly appreciated by the audience.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026