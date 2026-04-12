Iran foreign ministry spokesman details Islamabad talks, expresses gratitude to Pakistan for hosting negotiations

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, has expressed his gratitude to Pakistan for hosting Tehran’s talks with Washington, saying: “Today was a busy and long day for the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad. The intensive negotiations that began from the morning of Saturday with Pakistan’s benevolent efforts and mediation have continued without interruption until now, and numerous messages and texts have been exchanged between the two sides”.

“The Iranian negotiators are employing all their capabilities, experience, and knowledge to safeguard Iran’s rights and interests. The heavy loss of our great elders, dear ones, and fellow countrymen has made our resolve to pursue the Iranian nation’s interests and rights firmer than ever before,” he added in a post on X.

Baqaei said “nothing can or should deter us from pursuing our great historical mission toward our beloved homeland and noble Iranian civilisation. The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to utilise all tools, including diplomacy, to secure national interests and protect the country’s well-being”.

In the past 24 hours, he said, discussions were held on various dimensions of the main negotiation topics, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations, lifting of sanctions, and the complete end to the war against Iran and in the region.

“The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran’s legitimate rights and interests.

“We express our appreciation to the government and the warm-hearted and noble people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for hosting the negotiations and their benevolent efforts in advancing this process,” he said.