E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Two bullet-riddled bodies found in Quetta

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 08:41am
A representational file photo showing the hand of a body lying on the ground. — Reuters/File
A representational file photo showing the hand of a body lying on the ground. — Reuters/File
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QUETTA: Two bullet-riddled bodies were found in the Luni area of Duki district on Thursday.

According to police, the bodies were discovered near a stream in Killi Bakhtiar Khan. Both victims had sustained multiple bullet wounds and were shifted to a hospital for necessary medico-legal procedures.

The deceased were identified as Musa Khan, son of Mero, and Lal Khan, son of Rahim Khan.

After completing legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to their heirs. Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the incident.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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