E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Relatives seek Pakistani authorities’ help after reported killing of family members due to missile debris in Kuwait

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Relatives of a Pakistan-origin man residing in Kuwait, who has been missing along with his family, have sought the authorities’ assistance to confirm whether the family had been killed in an incident involving missile debris after interception.

Muhammad Saleem, the brother-in-law of the missing Waqas, has shared a copy of a letter with Dawn that he said he had sent to the foreign ministry.

The letter states: “I am writing to seek your urgent assistance regarding my brother-in-law, Mr Waqas Ahmad, who, along with his family, is currently untraceable in Kuwait under extremely concerning circumstances.”

He said when “we requested hospital details or contact information of the father-in-law to verify this information, the caller declined to share any details and stated he would confirm later”.

“Since then, he has not responded to our calls and only sends occasional messages without providing any further information.

“Our family is in extreme distress and uncertainty.”

Read more here.

A drone view shows Kuwait City on February 28. — Reuters/File
A drone view shows Kuwait City on February 28. — Reuters/File
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